Wedding Trends for 2017

If you're getting married this year, you're officially in the calendar year of your wedding. Congrats! You're almost down the aisle! As you start to hone in on the finer details of your big day, heed advice from these local wedding pros about what's on tap for 2017. From more mixed metals to professionally written speeches (say what?!), these are the top trends to keep on your radar.

1. Vertical Endeavors. Amy Fuerstenberg of MiMi Weddings is looking up. The wedding planner extraordinaire says that decorating with vertical impact is on high on her radar for the coming year. Expect tall tapers, trees from table tops, chandeliers in a variety of shapes and sizes, and wreaths or garlands hanging from the ceiling.

2. Professionally written speeches. In an age where out-of-this-world wedding toasts make it on YouTube (and thus in your Facebook feed) more often than not, the pressure is on as it pertains to toasts. As a result, Rachelle Mazumdar of Style-Architects Weddings + Events now has a professional wedding speech writer in her stable of vendors. "This was completely off my radar the beginning of last year, but based on great success with a client last year, several of this year's clients have expressed interest." We've all heard enough bad toasts to consider this option—especially if you've got a wildcard in your wedding roster.

3. Copper accents. Soft metallic tones such as rose gold and copper are on the rise for the coming year, says Melissa Stratton of Sadie's Couture Floral & Event Styling. From rose gold jewelry to metallic gowns and copper vases are all the rage.

4. Separates. The team at Bridal Accents Couture in Burnsville is hot on bridal separates for 2017. Be on the lookout for bridal tops, corsets, and bodysuits paired with bridal skirts of different shapes, fabrics, and styles!

5. Seeing Green. When Greenery was named the Pantone Color of the Year for 2017, wedding enthusiasts rejoiced. Couples are finally starting to move away from the soft pinks and purples to let greenery take center stage. Stratton and Fuerstenberg both agree that there's been shift toward loose, layered bouquets filled with foliage prints, greenery, and texture.

6. Mod. "We are currently loving the move towards a more modern wedding," says Janea Mitcheltree, co-owner of ROsetree Weddings & Events. "Clean lines, bold colors, and using fun geometric shapes brings a fresh simplistic look all the while letting the couple be the main focus."