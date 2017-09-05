Wedding Shows 101: What to Know

If you're newly engaged or just really love weddings, it's time to grab your #squad and head to the expo centers for an afternoon of matrimonial mayhem. While exciting, the sea of vendors, handouts, cupcakes, and champagne may get overwhelming. We sat down with wedding show pro, Matthew Trettel of The Wedding Guys, for his advice on how to tackle the day like a boss. Here's what he had to say.

1. Agree on a budget before attending the show. Most vendors require a despot upon reservation and many will have special offerings for reserving their services at the show. But don't feel pressured! Most offers continue for a few weeks after the show is over.

2. Make a list of the items you need to accomplish for your wedding. Then be sure to check out who will be at the show and devise a plan of attack. Once you get there, hit the must-sees before the nice-to-sees. You'll feel better once you tackle your list.

3. Bring pictures of your wedding inspiration. You don’t want to copy other weddings, but this will help the professionals determine your likes and dislikes, and above all allow them to see the vision of the wedding you want to create.

4. Conversations rule. Spend time really talking with the professionals and get to know them. Don’t be afraid to set appointments! They are there to assist you with your wedding and to answer your questions.

5. Have fun! Above all else, enjoy yourself! Enjoy your engagement and the experience of a day of bridal eye candy!

The Wedding Guys host the Unveiled Wedding Event, which is happening on September 17 at the Minneapolis Convention Center. Tickets are available now. Enter the promo code BOGO at checkout for a special discounted price of your second ticket!