Waste Not with Your Wedding Dress

Becca, left, is the bridal dress that Truvelle exclusively made with a Twin Cities bride in mind. Photo courtesy of Truvelle Bridal.

The man hours, the materials, and the attention to details are all part of what makes your wedding dress one of the most special articles of clothing you’ll ever own. But what happens to the lace, tulle, and beadwork that are left on the cutting room floor? In an effort to forward eco-friendly practices, Canadian bridal line Truvelle decided to craft 10 gowns for its top retailers made of leftover materials. Lucky for Twin Cities brides, a&bé bridal shop in downtown Minneapolis is home to one of those 10 creations.

Designers at Truvelle worked with the team at a&bé to create a gown specifically designed with the Twin Cities bride in mind. “It’s so exciting [to our brides] that it’s completely exclusive,” says manager Jordan Krause. “No other stores can carry this exact sample.”

The dress is the perfect mix of all of a & bé’s favorite Truvelle traits: a structured bodice, lace, a zippered back with a strap design, a flowing chiffon skirt. Truvelle also gave the store naming rights. Krause says they decided on Becca, in honor of a one of their founding stylists. Within the first month, “Becca” has already made one bride happy.