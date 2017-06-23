Venue Alert: The Newly Remodeled Lumber Exchange Event Center

× Expand Lumber Exchange Event Center Lumber Exchange Event Center

There’s something about a downtown wedding. Between the busy atmosphere and the skyscraper views, the new and improved Lumber Exchange Event Center checks all the boxes. The unique location offers four spaces that can be used separately, or all as one with a grand total of 24,000 square feet—that’s one big wedding.

Perhaps the most noteworthy space is the Fountain Room, which boasts an atrium that is home to a two-story fountain. If that’s not wow factor enough for you, the ceiling is also nine stories above the space with jaw dropping skylights.

Exposed brick and ducts compliment the chandeliers and lighting throughout the different spaces, creating an urban, elegant, and historic ambiance. Glass doors close off, or connect the spaces, while views of the Bob Dylan mural and downtown Minneapolis wait outside the windows.

The amenities are unbeatable. The bridal suite is bedecked with swoon-worthy dark wood floors, touches of gold and sparkle, and chandeliered high ceilings. Good luck trying to get the groomsmen to the actual wedding, as their suite features a pool table, putting green, and even an Xbox. In-house catering, tables, chairs, linens, and place settings are also available—they really do offer the whole package.