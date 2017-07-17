The White Room Makes a Move

× Expand Photo by Laura Rae Photography The White Room

Carmen Duerr got used to the buzzer. She came to enjoy the blaring sound announcing every bride’s arrival to the live-work loft that served as The White Room’s first location. So the rowdy hum of conversations from family, friends, and brides filling the boutique’s new space on its opening night had her feeling right at home. “It’s really open and welcoming, but still really homey feeling even though it’s a bigger space,” she says.

In addition to the family feel, Duerr and The White Room’s co-owner Anne McNulty brought the same crop of fashion-forward designers to their new shop across the river, bolstered with fresh looks from Lihi Hod, Laure de Sagazan, and Unbridaled by Dan Jones. “There’s usually just a touch (on our dresses) that’s a little bit varied and different then what you would find elsewhere,” Duerr says.

The space echoes that aesthetic. Floor to ceiling windows let in tons of natural light, while several curtained-off fitting rooms offer brides their privacy. The décor is perfectly simple: slate colored concrete floors and white walls and ceilings frame just three racks of gowns, allowing the exclusive collections to command the room.

Until the bride walks in. “(Our bride is) someone who’s really strong and powerful, someone thinking outside of the box a little bit, who wants to be her own individual, and not your run-of-the-mill bride,” Duerr says.

Whether she’s looking for a daring pantsuit or a classic silhouette with a modern edge, each bride will have Duerr and McNulty’s full attention. The two have backgrounds in customer service, so appointments are very hands on, from dress selection to alterations. The White Room brides even have access to other wedding necessities just down the hall. The Fisk building is home to event planners and spaces, makeup artists, hair salons and florists. 1621 Hennepin Ave. E., Ste. 220, Mpls.

To schedule an appointment, call 612-361-7175 or visit their website thewhiteroommpls.com.