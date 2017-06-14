The Wedding Shoppe Opens a Men's Shop

× Expand 1197 Grand Store

Brides have been flocking to The Wedding Shoppe in St. Paul since its inception in 1977. Its collection of designer gowns, coveted bridesmaid dresses, fun accessories, and on-site tailoring—all in a welcoming and approachable environment—has made it a one-stop shopping experience for brides. And soon, grooms can join in on the fun.

The Wedding Shoppe is expanding into menswear with the addition of 1197 Grand, an on-trend menswear house that specializes in formalwear, rentals, ready-to-wear, and men’s gifts. “While paying close attention to the influx of men involved in weddings, and the need for a menswear store in town, 1197 Grand will liven up the company,” says Jenna Slavin of The Wedding Shoppe. The shop, which opens June 17, will have the largest selection of suit and tux rentals in the state, with a la carte options that include suspenders, bow-ties, shoes and more.

Guys in search of their aisle style should run, not walk, to the new location, as grand opening promotions and details include a free groom’s rental when five or more are rented, $40 off each suit/ tux rental, and free upgrades. 1197 Grand Ave., St. Paul, weddingshoppeinc.com