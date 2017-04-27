The Wedding Guys at New York Bridal Week: Romona Keveza

Our favorite trend specialists and local wedding gurus, The Wedding Guys, are in New York City taking in all the hot happenings at this year’s Bridal Week. Lucky for us, they’re sharing their findings with us here, on Aisle File. Be sure to check back regularly for an up-close-and-personal look at what’s new on the national bridal scene.

One of our favorite stops during Bridal Fashion Week is with designer to the stars: Romona Keveza. It is always a pleasure to visit the flagship boutique in the penthouse of One Rockefeller Plaza. Class, grace, and dignity always exude from each season of Romona’s Legends and Couture collection. She always keeps the bride in the forefront of her mind while designing the gowns, and they are always just pure elegance with just enough of an edge for the cosmopolitan bride who dares to be different. It doesn’t take a lot of sparkle and glitz for Romona to make a statement. She offers a more-than-evident nod to the classics by creating gowns with a variety of influences from past eras mixed with a contemporary modern flourish.

Each season of Legends by Romona Keveza has embodied the exquisite beauty found in the classic tradition of iconic American style. By tipping the hat to some of Hollywood’s greatest women, Romona encourages each bride to be the greatest version of herself. From a natural-white silk shantung taffeta gown with illusion cap sleeves to an ivory sweetheart gown with detailing of Swarovski buttons inspired by the great Dorothy Dandridge, each piece is a legend of its own kind. Romona is known for her lace gowns in the Legends collection and this year the lace certainty didn’t disappoint. One of our favorites was a French embroidered Chantilly lace halter gown that included a gorgeous deep V-neckline, inspired by Rita Hayworth.

The Romona Keveza “Collection” is designed for the modernist to the majestic, for the bride who is multi-faceted and diverse with a refined sensibility and admiration for fashion. To us, the “Collection Bride” has confidence in who she is and in her style. From this line, we loved the fuller taffeta A-line gown with the lace three-quarter-sleeve jacket complete with buttons in the front and back. When the jacked is removed, the sweetheart neckline is delicately stunning! Simplicity with dramatic tailoring is exquisite in the five-ply silk crepe fluted gown with a plunging neckline and back with an overskirt. The movement of the gown floats across the floor with simple grace and elegance. One of our favorite gowns is the pearl boat neckline transparent ball gown with couture organza over a short underskirt. The pièce de résistance is the strapless metallic gold-thread linen gown featuring a sculpted neckline and mermaid silhouette with an amazing detachable overskirt made of gold leaf printed silk organza. It was absolutely show stopping in person. Simply put, all the gowns were breathtaking.

