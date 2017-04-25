The Wedding Guys at New York Bridal Week: Isabelle Armstrong

Our favorite trend specialists and local wedding gurus, The Wedding Guys, are in New York City taking in all the hot happenings at this year’s Bridal Week. Lucky for us, they’re sharing their findings with us here, on Aisle File. Be sure to check back regularly for an up-close-and-personal look at what’s new on the national bridal scene.

Each season we always like to see what is new to the bridal scene. As we predicted a year ago, the sexy red carpet look is fading away, only to be replaced by what we all know and love as true “bridal.” However, one distinct difference that we’ve noticed this year is that the designers are designing for two types of brides: a younger millennial bride and a more career-established bride. Each designer stayed true to his or her own aesthetic, and as a result, we saw less designers going for that “Berta look” with revealing legs and illusion fabrics (even Berta brought a more subdued collection than what we have seen the past two seasons).

The Isabelle Armstrong collection this season ushered in romance and tradition. We saw beautiful corset bodices with amazing lace, fabrics with delicate crystal detailing, and demure belts. The dreamy romantic styles appeared in flowing fabrics such as chiffon and organza, in elegant and classic silhouettes, such as fuller A-line and ball gowns. One of our favorite gowns from the collection was a lace, sleeveless, natural waist gown that has a stunning cathedral window effect, which elongated the silhouette for a more established bride. The odd-one-out in the collection was the tank-top fit and flair gown with the front and back lace panel. Although the embroidery and 3-D fabric florals were beautiful, it created a block effect and cut the gown in half at the knees. That miss aside, the Isabelle Armstrong was one of our top five best collections at this spring’s bridal fashion week!

Head here for a glimpse at the full collection.