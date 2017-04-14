Sound of Love

× Expand Photo by Sewell Photography

When videographer and photographer Evan Johnson asks couples how they met, he notices the glint in their eyes and the half-smile that forms as they launch into the story they love to tell. Johnson wanted to bottle that joy, so he applied his 25 years of multimedia experience and created Sounds Charming, a service that records and edits couples’ love stories for their wedding days and beyond.

“You’re just getting ready to start this next chapter of your life with your wedding. It’s the story of how you got to this day,” Johnson says. “There really is this intimacy and power in our voices, and there’s something different about using just sound—you have to fill in the images with your imagination.”

Johnson starts by talking with each half of the couple separately, and the editing he does—incorporating voice and music—weaves the two tales together into one unified love story. To make the couples feel comfortable, he often goes to a location of their choosing, and if they have a specific story they want to tell, Johnson tailors his questions and editing to let it shine; otherwise, he will ask questions about how they met and why they fell in love, and see what story naturally unfolds from their answers.

These stories can be played during the ceremony, shared on social media, listened to on the 50th anniversary—the list goes on. No matter when couples press “play” on their audio love story, the joy of their life together comes through loud and clear.