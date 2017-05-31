Say Yes to the Dress and Worthwhile Charities

× Expand Half Acre House a&bé bridal shop

It’s easy to feel powerless in a world so seemingly troubled, but the ladies behind a&bé bridal are taking charge for the causes and charities they care about.

Jordan Krause of the a&bé Minneapolis location said they're calling the campaign “a&babes on a Mission.” On the last Friday of each month, one percent of sales revenue from all dresses sold will be given to a charity of the brides choosing.

“As a company, we’ve always had a strong sense of community, but in today’s environment it feels more important than ever to take action,” Krause said. “We feel pretty lucky to come to work and spend our days with a kick-ass team and kick-ass brides, and want our growing community to help spread the love outside our shops,” she said.

Currently, the organizations a&bé works with locally are The Women’s Foundation of Minnesota, helping women build safe and prosperous lives, and Outfront MN, focusing on ending harassment, stigma, and violence towards the vibrant LGBT+ community here. Dress buyers can also choose from two nationally charities, the American Civil Liberties Union and Girls, Inc. If brides are able and inclined, they can choose to donate more money, as well.

“Our chosen local charities came directly from the feedback of our Minneapolis staff,” Krause said. “We wanted to make sure to support the amazing LGBTQ community here in Minneapolis, as they have always been so supportive of us since we opened. We pride ourselves on providing a supportive and kind shopping environment for every bride, no matter who she loves.”

She added, “Of course, The Women’s Foundation was a natural choice for us too, as a business that strives to uplift and encourage women every single day.”

The a&bé team is excited to work with brides in a way other than just weddings, Krause said. In such tumultuous times, knowing that your purchase is contributing to the greater good makes saying yes to the dress even sweeter.