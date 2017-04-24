The Wedding Guys at New York Bridal Week: Randy Fenoli

Our favorite trend specialists and local wedding gurus, The Wedding Guys, are in New York City taking in all the hot happenings at this year’s Bridal Week. Lucky for us, they’re sharing their findings with us here, on Aisle File. Be sure to check back regularly for an up-close-and-personal look at what’s new on the national bridal scene!

Randy Fenoli

What a phenomenal way to kick off the start of New York Bridal Fashion Week! Our first stop after we arrived in NYC was Kleinfeld Bridal, where Randy Fenoli introduced his new bridal gown collection. You may know Randy from his expert advice on TLC’s Say Yes to the Dress and his own series Randy to the Rescue.

We were lucky enough to produce Randy to the Rescue, which was a spinoff to Say Yes to the Dress on TLC. The premise of the show was that we took Randy around the country to meet brides in different cities who were struggling trying to find just the right dress. People always ask us what Randy is really like, and we tell everyone what you see on TV is exactly how he is in person! He has to be one of the most talented and caring people in the industry.

Over the years, many brides have sought Randy’s advice enabling them to “say yes” to their perfect wedding dress. With so much knowledge of what brides love and what works on certain body types, this collection is a welcoming new vision at a moderate price point. The 25 pieces have a wide range in style and silhouettes that vary in price from $1,500 to $3,000.

If this show was any preview to what the next few days have in store, it’s going to be fantastic! Stay tuned for more updates straight from the runways and showrooms of NYC Bridal Fashion Week!

Head here for a glimpse at the full collection.