On the House

This just in: Matthew Trettel and Bruce Vasser of The Wedding Guys have partnered with Twin Cities Live to do what has never before been thought possible: give one lucky couple a free wedding.

Yes, you read that correctly, and no, you don’t need to look for the hidden cameras. In fact, the only recording you need to worry about is the one you and your honey submit to the TCL Trend Wedding giveaway. The winning couple will get the wedding of their dreams with a price tag—or lack thereof—not even their most fanciful night’s sleep could drum up.

Throwing your name in the dance circle is easy: record and submit a short video of you and your better half telling the story of how you fell in love and explaining why you’d like to play rock star for a day by getting married on television. The Wedding Guys and the crew at TCL will narrow it down to three finalists, with viewers selecting the winning couple whose big day will air on March 2 on channel 5. Start rallying friends, family, and strangers you meet in coffee shops now—every vote counts! “All they have to do is show up and we’ll take care of the rest,” Trettel says.

The rest of the wedding-planning process will be televised, too. Each week, on Wedding Guys Wednesday, viewers can watch Trettel and Vasser flower shopping at Sweet Peas Floral or taste testing at Amy’s Cupcakes, and once again, vote for their favorite options. Other vendors include D’Amico Catering, Angelique’s Bridal, Heimie's Haberdashery, Studio 220 Photography, Jewelry by Johan, Rudy’s Event Rentals, Ivory Isle, AAA Minneapolis for the honeymoon.

Leaving the details of the most intimate and special day of your life up to complete strangers might seem scary, but Trettel promises he’s got your back. The only trends he and Vasser will be putting on the ballot are ones that fit the winning couple’s personality and aesthetic. “We want to show trends, but we also want to include things that are special to them,” Trettel says. “Things they haven’t thought of, but things that would be very evocative of them as a couple.”

Even if your ring finger is currently bling-less, Trettel encourages you to follow along every week and stock up on tips. “We look outside the wedding industry to spot trends,” he says. “We’re looking at fine dining, interior design, all of those elements that are happening around the industry. We’re going to be able to showcase some great innovative things.”

Video entries are accepted through Nov. 26 and can be submitted at twincitieslive.com