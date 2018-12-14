Nisswa’s Grand View Lodge Gets a Wedding-Approved Makeover

× Expand Photo courtesy of Grand View Lodge Grand View Lodge Chapel

Grand View Lodge is in the midst of a makeover that will expand its already impressive wedding destination potential. The $20 million-plus investment includes a chapel to accommodate small weddings year-round, a boutique hotel, and an expansion of its popular spa. With the help of these additions, even more couples may be inspired to say “I do” at Grand View Lodge.

Going to the chapel…

...Gonna get married at Grand View Lodge. This past July, the resort completed the first phase of its expansion project, a 1,200-square-foot chapel. Now couples can take advantage of the resort’s beautiful setting, variety of lodging options, and great amenities—without feeling the need to throw a large wedding. Meredith Strodel, Grand View Lodge spokesperson, says the intimate venue, which can hold up to 80 people, is ideal for small ceremonies like an elopement, a vow renewal or a second wedding with close friends and family. Thanks to 13 large windows, natural light floods the chapel to create an airy yet temperature-controlled experience. Unlike the resort’s other ceremony venues, which are mostly outside, Strodel says the chapel is a comfortable and reliable option for any weather forecast. The white chapel with a double-door entrance and red brick walkway serves as a picturesque location to tie the knot.

‘Bout time for a boutique hotel

For more than 100 years, the Grand View Lodge has offered unique accommodation options for visitors, ranging from quaint cottages to sprawling cabins. Next summer, a 60-room boutique hotel will increase the resort’s capacity and offer visitors a lodging option with more of an urban vibe, Strodel says. Perfect for wedding parties and their guests that want to stay under one roof, the hotel, appropriately named “North,” will be a modern take on rustic up north Minnesota. A mix of stone and wood accents with a central fireplace in the lobby will be reminiscent of a cozy cottage but the high ceilings, large windows, pendant lighting and sleek guest rooms might make you forget your northern locale. With the addition of North, the Grand View Lodge will solidify its ability to meet the lodging needs of almost any couple.

Pre-party pamper

To keep up with demand, Glacial Waters Spa is getting a major facelift. The popular spa at Grand View Lodge is already a major plus for couples interested in the location but it will soon be even better. The renovation includes a year-round outdoor soaking bath, a new Relaxation Room, eight more treatment rooms, doubling in size of the women’s locker room and a new men’s locker room. The large expansion will make your bridal party’s pre-wedding spa trip a day to remember. “It’s definitely perfect for bridal parties,” Strodel says. “If you’ve got a group of girls coming in, there will be more space for everyone.”

Wash away nerves in the soaking bath, clean out your pores with a facial in a new treatment room, and catch up with your bridesmaids in the Relaxation Room so you can feel refreshed and relaxed on your special day.