New Venue: The Hotel Landing

Lake Minnetonka has long been a hot spot for brides and grooms who want to show their guests what the “Land of 10,000 Lakes” fuss is all about, and now there’s a new venue in Wayzata that’s hoping to appeal to couples who envision a contemporary, clean, and modern aesthetic for their big day.

Slated to open in early summer, and with weddings already on the books for fall, The Hotel Landing is all-in-one destination, complete with a Nordic spa perfect for bridal party primping, 92 rooms (room blocks are available), and a 2,710-square-foot ballroom, complete with two balconies, for your reception.

Packages are inclusive of votives, tables and linens, a dance floor, valet parking, and food and beverages from onsite restaurant ninetwentyfive, but catering sales manager Danielle Gomis—who spent the majority of her career at high-end properties in California such as Francis Ford Coppola Winery and Rancho Valencia Resort and Spa—is excited for the customization possibilities, whether that’s a beer tasting, a champagne bar, or an infused water station. “I want to be the venue that will do something fun, new, and creative,” she says. “I want to be able to bring trends from the coasts to Minnesota.”

Check out our fall/winter 2017 issue, which hits newsstands in July, for more information.