New Venue: The Hutton House

As the owners of White Peacock Events, Nicole Liwienski and Jennifer Rasmussen are pros at helping brides pick the right venues for their big days. So it's only natural that the duo's next big business venture would be an event space of their own. Enter: The Hutton House, on which construction began just two days ago.

The Hutton House is a dream come true for Liwienski and Rasmussen, who have partnered with Vine Hill Partners, an architecture and design company, on the space. The building is settled just blocks away from the picturesque shores of Medicine Lake (a perfect backdrop for photos) and is a short, 10-mile drive from downtown Minneapolis.

With a modern, clean, farm-like feel—featuring white spaces, natural light, and "charming" details—The Hutton House will be designed to be versatile, so brides can make it their own. A beautiful outdoor courtyard will accompany two main indoor spaces, and more details are sure to be revealed as construction continues.

Liwienski and Rasmussen write on their company blog, “Designing and building an event venue has always been on our bucket list of dreams. . . . Crazy how things happen in life, and we are so grateful and excited for our entire HH team. . . . We are passionate about creating life’s most memorable experiences and we hope to share this through our new adventure.”

Keep up to date on construction and opening dates at thehuttonhousemn.com, as well as on Instagram, @thehuttonhouse. White Peacock will officially give The Hutton House a debut at the UNVEILED bridal show, this Sunday, February 5, at the Minneapolis Convention Center.