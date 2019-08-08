New Venue Alert: Edinburgh USA

× Expand Courtesy of Marissa Murdy

Located 15 miles outside of downtown Minneapolis, Edinburgh USA is just far enough away from the bustling atmosphere of the city for a serene day to celebrate.

The vibe of the new venue look came from the mind of Richard D’Amico—one-half of the D’Amico & Sons founding duo.

× Expand Courtesy of Edinburgh USA

“It was a matter of developing a design that would make guests feel like there were being taken away,” says D’Amico. “It was made to feel like they were walking into some hip manor home or estate in the English country side when they stepped into the lobby.”

And that it does. Classic on the outside and trend-driven and sleek on the inside, Edinburgh USA offers its guests the best of both worlds. Equipped with two large ballrooms on separate floors, more than one couple is able to enjoy their big day at the coveted venue. Both floors have an attached, outdoor patio to host ceremonies. Being located behind the main ballroom space makes these patios easily accessible.

In addition to upping the accessibility, the renovation wanted to make wedding days seamless for the newlyweds with new bride and groom rooms, the Victoria and Connery.

“The Edinburgh didn’t have these rooms before,” says Rachel Bruzek, D’Amico Catering’s trend specialist. “It helps enhance the space.”

× Expand Courtesy of Edinburgh USA

When it comes to making the couple’s experience seamless, D'Amico agrees that the rooms can help. “The Edinburgh USA Clubhouse presented us with the perfect situation where the two rooms could be located next to each other and be steps away from the ceremony location and ballroom.”

The new patio and ceremony garden holds an imported Italian Pavilion where couples can say “I do,” adding to that whisked-away sense D’Amico was looking to incorporate.

“It’s a big wedding plus for us,” says D'Amico. “How many venues can offer a garden location overlooking a world class golf course as a setting for couples to take their wedding vows?”

When all is said and done, the 10,000-square-foot banquet space will be waiting to host a reception fit for nothing short of a fairy tale ending to the night.

8700 Edinbrook Crossing, Brooklyn Park, 763-315-8550, http://www.edinburghusa.com/