New Venue Alert: Bavaria Downs

Imagine rolling hills, meadows, manicured gardens, and a private lake. Who wouldn’t want to get married a wonderland such as this? Beginning in July, couples can attain their dream European-style wedding just miles from the Twin Cities’ hustle and bustle. Set atop 270-acres in Chaska, Bavaria Downs is a step up in luxury and a step back in time.

"The fast pace of the city melts away as you drive up the winding road,” says Georgia Meyers, director of venue operations. Once a private home, Bavaria Downs now offers couples two venues to choose from: The Edward Anne Estate and Equestria West. Both sites offer capacity for up to 400 guests, innovative farm-to-table catering by D’Amico Catering, and access to all the grounds.

Situated by the lake, the 26,000-square-foot Edward Anne Estate will suit both the bride and groom’s tastes. The lower level is dark and masculine, with exposed rock and wood, leather furniture, billiards, a cigar lounge, and a swanky bar. Upstairs is feminine and airy—the perfect bridal suite complete with abundant natural light, a glassed-in atrium, and views of the lake from every room.

Equestria West, which is set to open in 2019, is likewise both rustic and refined. Whitewashed beams and columns, cupolas, winding walkways, and white fences adorn the 30,000-square-foot venue, which features two ballrooms, a courtyard, a bar, and suites for both the bride and groom.

Bavaria Downs is run by a team with 28 years of experience in the wedding and event industry, who tout A’bulae and The Van Dusen Mansion in their venue portfolio. Reservations are now available, so prepare yourself to make your dream wedding a reality.

3919 Bavaria Road, Chaska, 651-788-9818, bavariadowns.com