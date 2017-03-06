New Designer Alert

× Expand Photo courtesy of Caroline Castigliano

Posh Bridal Couture is celebrating the addition of Caroline Castigliano gowns to their Wayzata store. The British designer is known for her unquestionably feminine and effortlessly elegant designs. "She is the perfect addition for our Posh Bridal curated collection because it brings a classic feel with a contemporary twist," says Posh owner Marie Suchy. "Her complex, integral corset that she has mastered over the years creates perfect balance and proportions on the body."

Everything about a Castigliano gown is unique. The foundation of the gown is created using unique corsetry and undergarments techniques, and are made-to-measure in the United Kingdom by a skilled team to ensure the perfect fit. Posh is one of seven stores in the country to carry this stunning designer.

An event celebrating the launch will be held this Thursday at Posh from 6 to 8 p.m. All are welcome to attend and enjoy the new collection over a glass of champagne.