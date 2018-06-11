Name Change Alert: l’atelier couture is Now M. Elizabeth Bridal

× Expand Photo courtesy of Marie Suchy M. Elizabeth Bridal

High-end gown shop l’atelier couture bridal boutique is saying “I do” to a few big changes. When Posh Bridal owner Marie Suchy bought the well-known boutique last year, she knew she wanted to make it her own—including a more personal name. The new name, M. Elizabeth Bridal, represents a new, more inclusive era for the store (and also nods to the new owner, Marie Elizabeth).

"Most brides don't want their mother's bridal shop," Suchy says. "They want something fresh, exciting, and fun."

Along with the name change, Suchy’s North Loop shop will feature gowns at lower price points (dresses used to range from $4,000 to upwards of $25,000), updated décor (more sofas and hangout areas for extended appointments!), and a whiskey bar. That’s right, a whiskey bar. Suchy herself is passionate about a good sipper, and wants to share her personally curated collection of whiskeys and bourbons. Overall, the shop will be approachable and welcoming for bridal parties looking to turn dress shopping into a half-day event. And for the high-fashion brides, the store will still stock the couture designers—but they’ll also have more options around the $2,000 range.

Cheers to that! Suchy and team, we raise a lowball to you and your new(ish) adventure.

M. Elizabeth Bridal, 219 N. 2nd St., Ste. 404, Mpls., 612-367-8120, melizabethbridal.com