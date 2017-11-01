Give Back With Love

× Expand A bride and groom holding hands | Sky Focus Films

It’s time for the local wedding industry to say “I do” to giving back. Joan Nilsen, president of Ambiente wedding planning, is coordinating the first annual Giving Back With Love event this November 6 at the Metropolitan Ballroom. The event will give anyone in the Twin Cities wedding community (or anyone in the Twin Cities—all are welcome) a chance to kick off the holiday season by donating goods to local charity groups.

“November is the perfect time to do this,” says Nilsen. Union Gospel Mission Twin Cities will put together Thanksgiving bags for families in need, while Toys For Tots at Kare 11 is collecting holiday gifts for kids of all ages. Secondhand Hounds and various food shelves are also involved. See the list below for a list of products needed and consider spreading the love to those in need. 5418 Wayzata Blvd., Golden Valley, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. November 6

For Thanksgiving Bags:

-Cans of peas, whole kernel corn, green beans, cranberry sauce, yams/sweet potatoes

-Bags of white rice

-Boxes of stuffing mix

-Boxes of instant potatoes

-Boxes of cake or brownie mix

-$10 grocery store gift cards to buy turkeys

For Food Shelves:

-Soup

-Canned meats, stews, vegetables, and fruit

-Peanut butter

-Noodles

-Cereal and oatmeal

Non-Perishable Items:

-Shampoo and conditioner

-Shaving cream

-Bar soap

-Deodorant

-Toothpaste and toothbrushes

-Baby food

-Personal hygiene products

Secondhand Hounds:

-Dog or cat food

-Puppy pads

-Collars and leashes

-Dog or cat toys

-Beds

-Fleece blankets

-Food and water bowls

-Litter boxes

-Catnip

Toys For Tots:

-New and unwrapped gifts for boys and girls, ages newborn-18 years old