Meet l'atelier couture's New Owner

× Expand Photo Courtesy of @lateliercouture. Store Manager Madeline Petersen and new owner Marie Suchy.

Marie Suchy makes it her business to know bridal. So when Amanda Kautt, owner of l’atelier couture bridal boutique in the North Loop, approached Suchy about her interest in buying, Suchy jumped at the chance to expand her repertoire into the luxury bridal market. Suchy currently owns Posh Bridal Couture, which has locations in Wayzata and Nashville, Tennessee, and The Posh Rack. Now, with the addition of l’atelier couture to her lineup, Suchy seems to have the market covered, both in terms of demographics and client needs.

“The Posh Rack is for someone who needs something quickly,” she says, “while Posh Bridal is more for someone like me who’s not necessarily about the name brands or the things that they’ll see in magazines, but appreciate quality service.” Suchy says the l’atelier bride not only appreciates that service, but also expects it. “Amanda did an amazing job defining the brand,” she says. The l’atelier bride is “coming for the Vera Wang, the Berta, the Monique Lhuillier. They want exactly those brands and are pretty specific.”

Suchy intends to keep the roster of designers that Kautt curated the same, yet she is planning to warm up the stark showroom’s décor with more rugs, sofas, and fabrics. "These are all things to make it a little more welcoming,” she says. “I like more of a feeling like you’re coming into my home." Suchy is also relying on store manager—and familiar face to any l’atelier bride—Madeline Petersen, and some of her sales associates from Posh to help with the transition, which she has called very “seamless.” And while she has yet to determine how she’ll tackle her next buying trip to New York for her many stores, she’s taking her new role one day—and one location—at a time.