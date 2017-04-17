Get Ready in Style

× Expand Photo by Mallory Jo Photography

When you think about the morning of your wedding, you might picture a “getting-ready” space equipped with hair and makeup stations, plush couches, and perfect lighting. Unfortunately, bridal suites are not always so . . . sweet. That’s where Dream Day Dressing Rooms comes in. The popup bridal suite business launched last year when Heidi Mathson wanted something more elegant than a conference room for her daughter to slip into the most important dress she’ll ever wear. Depending on what you need, you can choose items—such as full-length mirrors, wardrobe racks, steamers, couches—a la carte, or purchase a pretty inclusive package that starts at $500. Mathson will consult with you before the wedding day to pick pieces that match your vision—and then she’ll talk to your groom about whether he wants a poker table or Wii gaming system for his own getting-ready space. dreamdaydressingrooms.com