Get Innovative with Your Wedding Invitations at Bean + Ro

Like your best girlfriend, Bean + Ro is there for all of life’s occasions and always knows the perfect sentiment, from custom wedding invitations to monogrammed diaper bags to framed family portraits. After six cramped years on Excelsior Boulevard, the local women-owned gift and stationery boutique recently moved into a sunny new spot in Edina. Don’t let the sweaters and jewelry and hostess gifts make you (too) late for your appointment at the stationery desk toward the back of the shop. Bean + Ro specializes in custom invitations both modern and traditional—from Haute Papier to Crane & Co. Letterpress, engraving, thermography, and digital printing options are available. Order from one of many albums or make it entirely your own with the help of Bean + Ro’s creative staff. Don’t forget the thank-you notes!

4528 France Ave. S., Edina, 952-303-3411, beanandro.com