Flutter Boutique Moves to Northeast

Flutter Boutique, a leading bridal and bridesmaid shop in the Twin Cities, recently moved from its spot at the Semple Mansion to a new, open, and airy locale in Northeast. "We were immediately drawn to the Northeast because it feels like an untapped market for a bridal shopping experience—and who wouldn't want to be right on St. Anthony Main's cooblestones streets, looking out at the river?" says manager Laura Rudolph.

The new space boasts panoramic views of the Mississippi and downtown Minneapolis from the Riverplace building at St. Anthony Main. "We were blown away with the floor-to-ceiling windows, and immediately felt so comfortable," says Rudolph. "We were able to complete design the space, creating the perfect environment for our brides to find their dream dress."

The new location will continue to feature both bridesmaid and bridal gowns, but the additional space will allow for more pieces from Flutter's existing roster of designers. Plans are also in place to host pop-up experiences with new designers, such as Claire La Faye. Plus, a full lineup of trunk shows are on the horizon. "As we began unpacking in the new space, we were reminded of how vast and diverse our bridal collection is," says Rudolph. "We are thrilled to showcase it in a new way."

Flutter reopened in the new space on February 3.