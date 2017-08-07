Finding Your Song

× Expand A bride and groom dancing at Uppercut Gym during their wedding Photo courtesy Uppercut Gym

What if your wedding song was just as one-of-a-kind as your marriage? Abiding Harmonies, a two-man company that composes and produces wedding audio, can do just that.

Composer Bill Hawkins Finn creates original music for your walk down the aisle, your first dance, your vows—anything you desire. He can weave in favorite songs, different instruments, and even significant dates. “My whole thing is to create whatever atmosphere the couple’s energy already creates,” says Finn. “We love weaving melodies and rhythms from songs you love into an original piece that reflects your one-of-a-kind style.”

In addition to penning the tune, Abiding Harmony also promises to manage the execution, offering to run (and record) audio for the wedding. Todd Smith, sound designer and the other half of Abiding Harmony, chooses equipment not only for its high sound quality but for its looks, too. “You’ll see microphones or ugly speakers almost ruining a perfect photo,” says Smith. “We bought our setup with that in mind—to keep it classy and elegant and not a rock show.”

With Finn and Smith’s symbiotic expertise, the local company is letting music help tell your love story. “We just want to help people have an amazing experience,” says Finn. “Couples recall the breathlessness of that first dance. They feel the excitement in the melody that accompanies the walk down the aisle. Music unlocks those memories in a way no other force in the universe can.”