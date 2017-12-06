Down to Earth

On paper, a cool, crisp, fall evening by the lake sounds like the perfect setting for Minnesotan wedding. But it's hard not to fret about the elements when it's a natural theme you seek. Fortunately, the newest addition to the Mystic Lake Casino campus—set to open Dec. 30—incorporates our favorite Northwoods elements into its decor for nuptials surrounded by nature, sans the mess.

Each of the main event spaces in the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community-owned Center has a Dakota name—Waconia, Minnetonka, and Isanti. Curved wooden cutouts in the ceiling resembling a flowing river and earth-toned walls provide a lovely neutral backdrop for any color scheme. The Center’s fully window-paned facade overlooks the sprawling Meadows golf course. “We have such a great resort feel,” says Holland Tudor, group sales manager at Mystic Lake. “But you look out on that golf course, and it’s just this unobstructed view of nature. You don’t have buildings or anything in your background, you really just have this beautiful view.”

If Mother Nature allows, you can get the real thing, too. An 18th-hole ceremony moves right into cocktail hour in one of several outdoor patio spaces, then back inside for a reception catered by Mystic Lake’s executive chef, whose culinary stylings know no geographical bounds—authentic Asian, old-school Italian, you name it, he’ll craft it. He can even go farm-to-fork with fresh pickings from the herb garden and 16-acre organic farmland located—quite literally—in Mystic’s backyard.

Consult with on-site catering executive Lindsay Frank on the finishing touches. She can help coordinate drop-offs from vendors, book rooms for in-laws, and has been known to work some serious drapery magic to turn the 18,000 square foot Minnetonka ballroom into an intimate space with soft, romantic lighting.

Make a whole weekend out of the rest of Mystic’s amenities: nerve-calming spa treatments, a rehearsal dinner at Mystic Steakhouse, and of course, the ever-essential bachelor and bachelorette parties—a casino-night theme never disappoints.

Mystic Lake Center, 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd., Prior Lake, 1-866-832-6402, mysticlakecenter.com