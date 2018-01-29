Designed to Last

× Expand A wedding venue decorated by Blush & Whim

Wouldn’t it be nice if your best friend took over your wedding Pinterest boards and magically created your perfect day?

Your wish is Stephanie Weers’ and Jennae Saltzman’s command. They may not be your maids of honor, but they might as well be. The pair, who have more than 15 years of wedding industry experience between them, recently founded Wed By Design, a wedding e-design company based in Minneapolis. Weers, a former weddings editor for Style Me Pretty, and Saltzman, owner of Blush and Whim, noticed there was no in-between service for brides who couldn’t afford full-service event planning, yet didn’t want to go into the planning world without reinforcements.

“We wanted to bridge the gap and make a luxury experience of wedding design easy, approachable, and completely affordable for the modern, millennial bride and knew e-design was the perfect solution,” Weers says. “In an age where consumers are able to buy just about anything online, we knew there was market for brides looking to design their wedding right from their sofa at the literal click of a button.”

To start the design process, the Wed By Design team asks couples to fill out a style profile with questions ranging from details about the guest count and venue to favorite textures and colors. There are places to link to Pinterest boards or other inspiration sources, if you’ve already started the planning process. Saltzman and Weers then pore over the answers and create a 10-page shoppable blueprint full of design ideas, rentals, decor items, florals, paper items, head tables, and guest tables with insider design tips. Don’t love it? Every $279 service package includes a complimentary round of revisions. No matter where you are in the planning process, Wed By Design gives you direction for the missing details.

“Our services are perfect for the bride who is overwhelmed, busy, confused, on a budget, indecisive, or just lacking a cohesive design direction,” Saltzman says. “Whether she's newly engaged or already months into the process with her vendors booked, we want to come alongside a bride in the thick of wedding planning and guide her design decisions to achieve the wedding of her dreams.”

Breathe easy, brides. Your new best friends have got you now.