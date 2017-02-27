Collected & Co. Explores New Territory

× Expand Photo courtesy of Kristen Dyer Photography

When owner and curator Mari Roddy realized that her rental company had evolved into full event design, she knew she had to embrace it. “We were helping our brides with everything anyways, but our new clients didn’t realize that based on our name.” And thus, the three-year-old Collected Rentals & Styling became the all-encompassing Collected & Co.

The services they offer are similar to before, with a little bit of “freshening up”—the brand, the website, the rental pieces— to make sure that they are catering to exactly what their brides are looking for. And while this is a similar service to wedding planning in that they take the brunt of the wedding work off of the couple, they don’t touch the logistics of planning a wedding (like wedding planners do); they stick solely to the creative aspects. They’ll be in contact with your caterer to give you a great way to display your desserts (like the donut wall), they’ll chat with your florist so your décor is spot on, and they’ll make sure that your wedding’s theme is cohesive while also representing your story.

You can pick and choose the rental pieces that you love most, or you can pick from one of their styled lounges that has been curated to fit a specific theme. Or if you have something specific in mind, don’t worry, they can custom-make it for you. Whether you want your style to be preppy, minimal, organic, or anything in between, they will ensure that every part of your special day reflects it. “We cater to a lot of different styles, and we even work closely with planners who may be working outside of their box with a particular style,” says Roddy. And as an added bonus, they even deliver and set up all of the pieces.

Whatever your vision, they will make it come true, so start dreaming, planning, and making your wishlist now.