New Venue Alert: The Clover Club at Tattersall Distilling

× Expand Photo courtesy of The Restaurant Project The Clover Club at Tattersall Distilling Photos of Tattersall in Minneapolis. All photos taken by Melissa Hesse of The Restaurant Project.

Looking for somewhere a little more low-key for your nuptial celebrations? You’re in luck. Tattersall recently opened The Clover Club, a new event space right behind the local distillery.

The Clover Club has a replica of Tattersall’s cocktail bar that will be equipped with their “masters of mixology” to whip up some the distillery’s one-of-a-kind cocktails. (There’s a whopping list of 50 to choose from.) But if you’re all about your personal theme, give the head bartender a shout and they can create a custom cocktail just for your event.

Adding a contemporary touch to their rustic look, The Clover Club has a mosaic wall that is #aesthetic for your picture-perfect Instagram moments and a glitzy chandelier to take things up a notch. While the club doesn’t have an in-house menu, they’ve partnered with caterers that will be sure to make your taste buds sing. (Spicy Corn Masa Cakes from Brasa, anyone?)

The 2,000-square-foot space is perfect for a more intimate gathering with 50 to 60 of your loved ones, just not on Wednesdays or Sundays. Even if you don’t opt for their custom drink menu, you can ask them for some seasonal punch in lieu of their signature libations.

They’ll take care of everything from sound to the built-in buffet station, so just show up with your guests, ready to have a good time.

To make a reservation, you can call Tattersall directly, or hop on their website and to start planning. The Clover Club, 1620 Central Ave. NE, Ste. 150, Mpls, 612-584-4152, tattersalldistilling.com/clover-club