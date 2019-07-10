New in Town: BHLDN

× Expand Photo courtesy of BHLDN BHLDN

There’s a new bridal shop on the block: BHLDN. Pronounced “beholden,” Anthropologie’s exclusive bridal shop will make a home for itself in St. Louis Park starting this August. This 900-square-foot “shop-in-a-shop” boutique, a permanent setup inside West End’s Anthro, offers options from their own in-house brand to designers like Monique Lhuillier. Senior Manager of BHLDN, Krissy Wirth, thinks that what sets BHLDN apart from the rest of the bridal market is that they have a stocked inventory of most of their items.

“We can get the customer her dress relatively quickly, where with a traditional bridal salon, it can take up to six months to receive her dress. BHLDN is able to get the customer her dress within a week or two, as long as it’s in stock,” says Wirth.

While you’re free to come in and browse their selection, appointments are required to try on their one-of-a-kind pieces. They’ll also pair you with a bridal stylist to help you find just what you need. If classic is more your style, some simple lace looks might be right up your alley. More of a trendy gal yourself? Ask to see their bridal two-piece options. And with prices under $2,000 (many under $1,000), budget-conscious brides are sure to find chic options.

BHLDN isn’t just for the bride, though. They have options for Mom, the flower girl, and your bridesmaids to grab some styles that fit your Pinterest ceremony dream board. Also offering items online like letterpress cards, cake toppers, and bridal accessories, BHLDN might just be your one-stop shop as you gear up for your big day.

BHLDN will be ready and waiting August 2nd for some walk-in shopping and appointments. Grab your gals, mom, whomever, and head on in.

1622 West End Ave., St. Louis Park, 763-544-2053, bhldn.com