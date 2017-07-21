Best. Weekend. Ever.

× Expand Bach Weekend

This isn’t your grandmother’s bachelorette party. Heck, this isn’t anybody’s bachelorette party. Minneapolis’s own The Wedding Guys have partnered with the Nashville-based company, Bach Weekend, to transform your last hurrah as a single lady or gent from special to one-of-a-kind.

“This is the VIP bachelor/ette experience without the VIP price tag,” The Wedding Guys’ Matthew Trettel says. “Exclusive parties, fun adventures and a safe way to party make BACH Weekend the easiest way to celebrate!”

Exclusive is the name of the game. The pros from Bach Weekend have rounded up a weekend’s worth of the best bachelor(ette) activities the Twin Cities have to offer, including some only they can make happen. Your crew will bounce from happy hour at the AC Hotel to a party at Pourhouse on Friday night. On Saturday, choose between a PaddleTap, craft brewery tour, or Splatball, then back to the bars you go for bottle service with a vintage twist (dust off those giant Jenga skills we know you had in college).

A flat rate gets you access to all of the above, plus a gift card for Saturday-night dinner at Coup d’état, Mercado, or Monello and tons of essentials for the weekend including that bachelorette sash (t-shirt for the guys) we all know and love, and a hangover kit so you can feel as marvelous as you look.

Parties of all sizes are welcome, and whether you prefer small gatherings with your best buds or big bash a la Spring Break ’09, there’s something in this weekend for your squad; we heard it straight from a party-goer’s mouth. Madison Schooley, marketing and social media manager for The Wedding Guys, checked out Bach Weekend for herself in Nashville and vouches for its uniqueness. “What we’re trying to bring to Minneapolis is all the classic party elements, but stepping it up to more of a VIP experience,” Schooley says. “Something you can only have once in your life.”

Tickets are on sale now at theweddingguys.com.