A Unique Touch

Who says your wedding bands can’t be as unique as you and your significant other? Certainly not Sarah Graham. The seasoned jewelry designer has made a name for herself with her signature blacked-chrome-steel-meets-18-karat-gold designs. So much so that celebrities such as Irena Shayk and Kate Upton have seen donning her pieces.

On Friday September 22, and Saturday September 23, Graham will be hosting her trunk show at Max’s. “Trunk shows are fun because it allows customers to view more of the designer’s collections that we’re able to carry at one point in time,” says Max’s owner Ellen Hertz. “Many of the designers we carry have a sort of following, so it’s really fun when they come to the show and can interact with the customers. We have definite Sarah Graham people!”

Graham will also host a Ring Stacking Party and a $1,000 Instagram Jewelry Giveaway contest. Guests are encouraged to create their own favorite stacking look with Graham’s rings, then snap a pic for Instagram and include Graham’s special hashtag. After a week, the owner of the post with the most likes will win a $1,000 gift card to Max’s, specifically for Sarah Graham’s pieces.

Graham also offers a “Finger print” line, which includes customized fingerprints placed on Graham's pieces. "We use a proprietary app that allows the user to use the camera on their phone to take and send images of their fingerprints, so that part is fast and easy, and can be done from anywhere in the world," says Graham. “It’s a unique way to get really, really personal,” adds Hertz.

3826 Grand Way, St Louis Park, 952-922-8364, stylebymax.com