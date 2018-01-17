Dress Your Bests

× Expand Photo courtesy of Sherri Hill

Bridesmaids, flower girls, gala goers, and mothers-of-the-brides/grooms now have a new spot to shop in town that doesn’t disappoint. The Social Room, which opened last week in Wayzata, offers higher-end gowns that are both fun and bold with couture silhouettes at a moderate price point. Founder Marie Suchy, who also owns designer boutique l’atelier couture and sister store Posh Bridal Couture, put much consideration into this locale before taking the ready-to-wear plunge. “I spoke to other stores across the country and have handpicked my inventory to be out-of-the-box,” says Suchy. Designers such as Monique Lhuillier, LulaKate, Allure, and Bill Levkoff are available for bridesmaids, while Sherri Hill, Madison James, and Scala are her first picks for social gowns. “I will be adding more,” she assures.

One crucial component of her new boutique is the element of service. Suchy wants time spent at the store to feel just like bridal gown appointments, so she made them 90 minutes, creating a more intimate shopping experience. “I want to continue our relationship with our brides and their families through this portion of the process,” she says. “We want to help our clients with the entire fashion portion of the wedding.” Mission, accomplished.

824 E. Lake St., Wayzata, 952-476-5298, thesocialroomwayzata.com