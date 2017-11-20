A New Place to Gather

× Expand Photo by Kristen Dyer Photography The Bridal Cabin

Tessa and Andrew Larson seem like they were meant to run a wedding venue. The couple met as kids, dated throughout high school, and reconnected after attending different colleges. They’ve been living a fairytale together ever since—and now they’re helping other couples’ dreams come true.

Their venue, Gathered Oaks, opened in June 2017 in Alexandria. It’s similar to its sister property, Rustic Oaks, (owned and operated by Andrew’s parents), but has its own vibe and features. Tessa and Andrew converted an old barn into a wedding space with both vintage charm and modern amenities. While the exterior is largely similar to the original (though they added on for more space), the inside is fully heated and air conditioned and includes new bathrooms, lots of lighting, and big windows overlooking a nearby lake. Plus, the onsite Bridal Cabin (a renovated version of the property’s original 1800s homestead) gives the bride squad a cute place to get ready.

Couples can bring in any licensed catering team they want—as long as the Gathered Oaks team can run the bar. Their fully-stocked alcohol collection includes signature cocktails and sangria, and they’re happy to bring in anything else couples want. Like nearly every other element of the ceremony and reception, food and drink are completely customizable.

The outside ceremony space overlooks a small lake behind the barn, with a wooden arbor and matching chairs to seat people for any size guest list. And the interior is similarly flexible—Gathered Oaks can comfortably sit anywhere from about 50-350 guests. “We can customize the space to make it feel intimate,” Tessa says. “We know how to get creative.”

Gathered Oaks, 4550 County Rd. 34 NW, Alexandria, 218-979-2101, gatheredoaks.com