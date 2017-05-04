A New Photo Booth Experience

Photo booths have been around for years, and they’ve graduated from being stuck in dingy malls to being part of the entertainment at weddings. But the industry hasn’t changed much since they came about. Kate and Tony Becker aim to shake things up with Northerly, Minnesota’s first traveling photo booth camper.

Kate, a wedding photographer for more than five years, recognized the need for something new when her brides couldn’t find a photo booth option they loved. “We found a gap in the market and wanted to offer something fresh and different that’s unique,” says Tony. Together, they bought a vintage 1960 Shasta Camper, gutted and renovated it, and named her Northerly.

The camper’s clean but rustic vibe reflects Kate and Tony’s love for the outdoors, mountains, and road trips, and it’s meant to be an experience rather than just another way to pass the time at a reception until dinner is served. “We really want people to enjoy the camper itself,” says Tony. “It’s meant to be a prop or backdrop too, so guests can even take pictures around it.”

The camper has everything guests need to create the perfect photo strip. There’s a bench inside and props for posing, plus it boasts professional photography equipment so quality is guaranteed. The photo strips make a beautiful and personal favor to take home, and it’s sure to have people talking about the wedding long after it’s over.

Northerly’s official "kickoff to summer" launch party is this Saturday, May 6, at the Becker’s home in Corcoran. From 6:30 to 11 p.m. anyone and everyone is welcome to come enjoy live music, yummy treats, and good company. Four local bands will be playing, and there will be coffee from Coffee Cart, cotton candy from Cotton and Whim, and s’mores from North Mallow. Of course, Northerly, the main attraction, will be there for all to see, and you can take as many photos inside as your heart desires.