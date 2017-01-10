A Filtered Wedding

It wasn't long after Snapchat introduced custom filters that brides and grooms started coveting them for their wedding day—so much so that one Twin Citian has made it a part of her graphic design business.

Although you might not recognize the name Liana Miller, you’ve probably seen or used her “Minneapolis” geofilter while shuffling through Snapchat. That is the geofilter that first got Miller noticed after Snapchat approached her about putting her design on a billboard. Before she knew it, the filter was advertised for all of Minneapolis to see.

Miller now designs filters for life events, such as weddings and proposals. “Before I was doing a lot of logos and stationaries, but Snapchat filters are opening doors for me.”

She says the process is pretty straightforward: First, she has a consultation with the bride and groom (or whomever is commissioning the filter). Then she comes back to them with a couple design concepts. In total, it only takes about two weeks to finalize the design of the filter and upload it to Snapchat.

Miller calls the custom Snapchat filters an essential now. "Our generation is made up of movers and shakers . . . and sharers. It's important for us to show off the cool places we've been," she says. "Snapchat filters are like of a stamp of credibility. In a way, it says, 'The place I'm at is cool enough to have its own geofilter!' So filters are a fun way to post about the places and events you're experiencing." lianatmiller.com