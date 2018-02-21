Customize Your Wedding Day at New and Improved Twin Cities Venues

× Expand Photo courtesy of Paikka. Table of guests inside Paikka.

Paikka

When Marlo Munch first toured an abandoned warehouse in St. Paul, she didn’t see gaping holes and weeds; she saw potential. “Anything could be celebrated here,” she says. The name PAIKKA, which is Finnish for “place,” embodied that feeling, and today it represents the weddings she and co-owner Angie Trygg love to host: ones that are cozy, welcoming, and all you. Remnants from the warehouse’s original structure—floor-to-ceiling support beams, glossed concrete floors, exposed brick walls—provide the frame for a bride and groom to fill with dramatic or simple décor and up to 200 guests for a seated meal (275 for a cocktail-style reception).

Window-paned garage-style doors open up to an outdoor patio with space for intimate ceremonies and room for your food truck of choice to roll up and cater to late-night cravings. PAIKKA also has a small kitchen and no limit when it comes to vendors—nor a food/beverage minimum—so you can think big foodie thoughts. “It’s your party,” Munch says. “We want you to have the meal that you want.” Drinks, too. PAIKKA’s custom-crafted movable bar lives its best life when adorned with fab signature cocktails. 550 Vandalia St., Ste. 165, St. Paul, paikkamn.com

× Expand Photo courtesy of Lumber Exchange Inside the Lumber Exchange Fountain Room.

Lumber Exchange

Your wedding day should go down in history, and at the newly remodeled Lumber Exchange, it can. When it was first built in 1885, the towering landmark was a central hub for the Minneapolis lumber-trading business. And though today’s guests don more pleats than plaid, the rustic elegance has remained—and even multiplied—with the addition of three rooms.

All the spaces have pops of the original 1885 brick and decadent marble, but each offers a different overall look and feel. The nine-story Fountain Room sets a grand stage for the three surrounding updated spaces. The black-framed frosted windows and monochromatic décor in the 120-guest River Room offers speakeasy vibes, while its cavernous neighbor, Dylan’s, lets in tons of natural light and a stunning view of its namesake’s Technicolor mural. Dylan’s, which can accommodate 150 guests, is connected to the 250-person Sawyers on 5th space via two original banker’s vaults, which can double as the must-have reception photo booth. Mix and match the rooms to create unique layouts or upgrade to palace-like proportions and book all four. 10 S. 5th St., Mpls., 612-843-2575, lxmpls.com

× Expand Photo by Perry James Photography Inside the Hutton House.

The Hutton House

When The Hutton House founders Heather Lepper, Nicole Liwienski, Jennifer Rasmussen, and Allison Wert came together to design an event venue, they shared a vision of versatility. And with their diverse mix of backgrounds—they have experience in everything from event planning and home building to internal medicine—the four friends channeled their various skill sets to create a place that’s warm, elegant, and multifunctional, just like its founders. “It’s a space you could come to and really be taken care of,” Liwienski says.

The farmhouse-inspired structure on Medicine Lake includes private suites and a lounge upstairs, plus two main rooms below. The Fireside room features a chic white-brick fireplace that can host a reception for 250 guests, while the 350-person Lakeside room offers a clean, bright palette, accented by gold-brushed chandeliers.

Liwienski says the owners—and the space—are open and amenable to any design concept. Lean on their expertise in event flow and layout to create an effortless transition from a dinner created by one of five handpicked local caterers (or someone of your choice for an added fee) to an outdoor celebration in the 3,200-square-foot courtyard. The yard is fully tent-able, so Mother Nature can’t—and won’t—rain on your parade. 10715 Shore Dr. S., Medicine Lake, 952-470-0788, thehuttonhousemn.com