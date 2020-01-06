A Whirlwind Romance

× Expand Photographs by Kokal Photography Ruwani and Zach Ruwani & Zach • August 18, 2018

Zach and Ruwani’s relationship is a fairy tale for the digital age. Beginning their courtship online, the pair met for their first date on New Year’s Day to watch the Packers beat the Lions. The next month, when Zach went home to Wisconsin, he told his family that Ruwani was the one he was going to marry.

“I could list a million reasons why Ruwani and I connected so well, but it always goes back to that feeling of just knowing,” says Zach, who proposed nine months later, in October, at the couple’s house in St. Louis Park.

Planning the wedding was also a whirlwind. Knowing they wanted to get married on August 18, 2018, the hunt for the venue actually came before the ring. The Friday before the engagement became official, Ruwani fell in love with The Hutton House.

“I was in my element planning my wedding,” says the bride. “I knew exactly what I wanted, and I was ready to make decisions if I liked what I saw.”

Envisioning a “crisp and clean” theme to highlight the reception space’s blank-canvas beauty, the bouquets included white and blush flowers, and greenery was draped along the staircase railing, mantlepiece, and wooden head table. Gray and white stationery featured touches of gold foil, while table numbers were elegantly etched into acrylic.

Pops of color were also present, showing up in Ruwani’s second dress: a red sari customary of Sri Lankan weddings—a culture the newlyweds honored throughout the evening by playing traditional music from the South Asian country and lighting an oil lamp to symbolize families coming together.

Celebrating their union with their guests was the highlight of the day. “Zach and I knew we were meant to be with each other. He’s my soulmate, and I can’t imagine doing life with anybody else,” says Ruwani. “It’s really special to share that with people that we love and celebrate finding each other.”

× 1 of 9 Expand The Details Bridesmaids donned floor-length gowns in neutral shades of their choice. The maid of honor wore a sparkly top to set her apart. × 2 of 9 Expand The Details The invitation suite and day-of paper products included gold foil press, marble, and vellum paper detailing. × 3 of 9 Expand The Details Ruwani with her mother, wearing a custom hand-dyed French chiffon sari with embroidered accents. × 4 of 9 Expand The Details The bride’s “going away” sari that she wore to leave the reception featured custom embroidery and beadwork. × 5 of 9 Expand The Details At the head table, name tags were carved from wood. × 6 of 9 Expand The Details A five-tier cake featured vanilla and raspberry buttercream, plus chocolate and salted caramel flavors. × 7 of 9 Expand The Details Bridal party bouquets made from pink and white roses and peonies created a soft, romantic look. Ruwani had a second, more vibrant bouquet to match her sari at the end of the night. × 8 of 9 Expand The Details The bride’s cathedral-length veil was encrusted with crystal beadwork to match her shoes by Badgley Mischka. × 9 of 9 Expand The Details Escort cards were given a modern, geometric twist in the shape of hexagons. Prev Next

Ceremony: The Basilica of Saint Mary, Mpls. • Reception: The Hutton House, Medicine Lake • Bride’s Dress: M. Elizabeth Bridal • Bridesmaids’ Dresses: Various • Groom’s/Groomsmen’s Attire: Men’s Wearhouse • Florals: The Wild Orchid • Invitations: Champagne Press • Food: Chowgirls Killer Catering • Dessert: Farina Baking Company • Rentals: Linen Effects • Transportation: Total Transportation • DJ: Instant Request • Videographer: Clarity Films • Hair/Makeup: Alibi the Salon • Honeymoon: Greek Islands