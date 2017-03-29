A Personal Touch

Handmade wedding embellishments
Match your individual style with handmade embellishments that show your attention to details. From custom calligraphy to hand-dyed ribbons, when it comes to personal touches, there’s something to be said for going overboard.
Address to Impress
Focus on the first thing your guests will see with custom calligraphy. rosannkcalligrapher.com
Sketch Artist
Commemorate your day with custom illustration by local artist Cait Courneya. caitcourneya.com
To Dye For
Adorn your invites with swoon-worthy, naturally dyed ribbons by Shasta Bell Calligraphy. shastabell.com
Suite Life
Embellish your invites with custom drawings that speak to your personal style. paperrockscissor.com
Initial Reaction
Get your bling photo-ready in a handmade Mrs. box with your new initial. themrsbox.com
Put on Paper
Take the handmade element one step further with perfect printing atop handmade paper. shastabell.com