A Personal Touch

Match your individual style with handmade embellishments that show your attention to details. From custom calligraphy to hand-dyed ribbons, when it comes to personal touches, there’s something to be said for going overboard.

Address to Impress

Focus on the first thing your guests will see with custom calligraphy. rosannkcalligrapher.com

Sketch Artist

Commemorate your day with custom illustration by local artist Cait Courneya. caitcourneya.com

To Dye For

Adorn your invites with swoon-worthy, naturally dyed ribbons by Shasta Bell Calligraphy. shastabell.com

Suite Life

Embellish your invites with custom drawings that speak to your personal style. paperrockscissor.com

Initial Reaction

Get your bling photo-ready in a handmade Mrs. box with your new initial. themrsbox.com

Put on Paper

Take the handmade element one step further with perfect printing atop handmade paper. shastabell.com