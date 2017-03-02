A Natural Fit: Anna & Gunnar

× Expand Photography by Kelly Brown Weddings

From the start, Anna and Gunnar’s relationship felt natural. After a mutual family friend introduced the pair—both of them new to Pittsburgh—they ended up spending eight hours together the first time they met. Within about 10 months, they were engaged. “Our time together just felt so natural,” says Anna. “I felt calm and centered when I was with him. . . . We almost fell into it.”

The couple wanted their wedding to feel natural too, starting with an outdoor ceremony. They considered restored barns before settling on Villa Bellezza winery in Pepin, Wisconsin. “We wanted a place that was outdoors but refined, with some character,” says Anna. That’s what the couple got for their sunny summer wedding, as they walked through the grapevines rather than down the aisle and exchanged vows with vines on one side and the striking Mediterranean-style villa on the other.

The gorgeous setting—both indoors and out—meant they didn’t need to do a whole lot for décor, so they focused on drawing in natural beauty with their flowers, mixing short and tall arrangements in the winery’s Great Hall and ringing the cake in fresh flowers. “I wanted the flowers and the whole environment to be really gorgeous and vibrant and warm, and so that’s why we went with the colors we did: orange and gold and deep pink,” says Anna.

It also felt natural to incorporate a few Swedish traditions for Gunnar, who is a transplant from Uppsala. They included folk music, Swedish readings, a traditional pre-wedding ritual a few days before the ceremony, and the couple walking themselves down the aisle in front of their 100 guests—including 14 who flew in from Sweden. “It was really important to see so many members of my Swedish family,” says Gunnar. “It felt really good that so many of them were able to come.”

× 1 of 11 Expand The florist decorated the cake to extend the natural beauty theme to the dessert. × 2 of 11 Expand The groom gifted an ivory tie to all of his groomsmen. × 3 of 11 Expand Drinks at the old French bar in a room adjacent to the Great Hall kicked off the celebration. × 4 of 11 Expand Guests followed signs through the vineyard to the ceremony site. × 5 of 11 Expand The couple opted to alternate tall and short floral arrangements at the reception. × 6 of 11 Expand The bride chose coral bridesmaids’ dresses and bouquets that were vibrant but warm. × 7 of 11 Expand A sprig of rosemary was placed at each place setting. × 8 of 11 Expand The bride was drawn to the intricate floral lace pattern on her Matthew Christopher gown. × 9 of 11 Expand Gold-rimmed toasting glasses matched the gold table linens. × 10 of 11 Expand The bride and groom made decorative photo boards where people could post their photo booth pictures for the couple. × 11 of 11 Expand Anna and Gunnar stole a kiss at the back of Villa Bellezza. Prev Next