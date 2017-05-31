A-Maize-Ing

× Expand Photos by Becca Sabot Maddy and Maize Popcorn

There’s popcorn, and then there’s Maddy & Maize. The recently released gourmet popcorn is a scrumptious option­ for couples looking to give their guests a healthy taste of the Twin Cities. Made with locally sourced seeds, no artificial flavors, and no high-fructose corn syrup, the lip-smacking snack is available in bulk for a popcorn bar or small batches for welcome bags, with creative flavors like bourbon barbecue and coconut curry. Founder and CEO Brett Striker says, “Our flavors are so unique. Once you try them, it’ll be hard not to eat more.” maddyandmaize.com

1. Cinnamon Sugar