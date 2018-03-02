6 Ways to Incorporate Greenery Into Your Wedding Day

× Expand Photo by Eric Lundgren Photography Wedding table with greenery.

When Pantone named “Greenery” the 2017 color of the year, we knew we’d see weddings that would make us green with envy! From dangling decor to elegant emerald frocks, this rich and earthy hue works well in every setting. Here are six ways to go green in style.

Let your bridesmaids fit right in with your emerald city theme. Hunter green frocks photograph well, look good on most every skin color, and are original enough that your best gals might actually wear them again. kokalphotography.com

Bring the outside in with an impressive ceiling installation. An all-green overhead design, such as this stunner by Maven, allows you to cut back on floral elsewhere and leaves your guests with something to look up to. mavenstyling.com

Show your guests you’re trendy and traditional by foil stamping rich green cardstock. The foil says elegant, while the bold color lets your friends and family know that you’re ready for fun. jillelainedesigns.com

An oversized green bouquet, like this stunner from Addie’s Floral & Gifts, uses size and texture—rather than color—to stand out. The result is beautiful, bountiful, and budget-friendly. addiesfloral.com

Green doesn’t have to be all about the flowers. A subtle pop in his ensemble keeps him on-trend, and the one-of-a-kind options available at the locally based Bow Tie Shoppe are stylish and sewn to perfection. thebowtieshoppe.com

Small touches, such as a rich green Mrs. Box, offer a plush backdrop to your many details. The colorful velvet keepsake will last long after the flowers are gone and the dancing is done. themrsbox.com