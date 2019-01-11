The 2018 Diamond Awards
This year's best in local bridal.
Before you set out to plan one of the most intricate, fun, and unforgettable days of your life, let us help narrow the field. The Twin Cities is filled with top-notch wedding vendors, but where do you begin? Who do you trust? This list offers an inside look at the best of the best in the bridal business. The goal of the Diamond Awards is to recognize talent in the wedding industry both by a panel of national bridal experts (our Judge’s Choice winners) and wedding enthusiasts in our community (People’s Choice picks). Let this breakdown of the crème de la crème be your guide.
Real Wedding of the Year: Jessica & Taylor Scharf
Diamond Awards 2018 - Real Wedding Winner
“Jessica and Taylor seem like such a fun, laidback couple,” cheered one judge. “From the ceremony at Fort Snelling to honor the groom’s military family to the brunch reception for the breakfast-loving newlyweds, everything was so personalized.” Our judges also praised the couple’s use of local and small business vendors. With Tom Thornton as the photographer and Bloom Events coordinating, the couple couldn’t have picked better people to make their day feel completely true to them.
The Hutton House10715 S. Shore Dr., Medicine Lake, Minnesota 55441
Event Venue
“It’s everything you want in a venue—and then some!” exclaimed one judge. The Hutton House, which is located near Medicine Lake just west of downtown Minneapolis, caters the entire venue to the wedding you want. Boasting natural light and soaring ceilings, the space is gorgeously modern. “I love that it’s different,” added another judge. “It’s something your guests probably haven’t seen before.”
People’s Choice: Graduate Minneapolis
2
Style-Architects Weddings + Events1330 NE Quincy St., Ste. 207, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55391
Style-ArchitectsWeddings & Events
Every couple wants their wedding to be a reflection of their own love story. Owner Rachelle Mazumdar understands that and makes it her goal to create a day that is as personal as it is perfectly planned. “It’s clear to me that this planner gets it,” said one judge. “These weddings are unbelievably gorgeous and full of unforgettable details. How refreshing!”
People’s Choice: Kismet Event Group
3
Bella Bridesmaids1005 Franklin Ave. W., Ste. 6, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55405
Bridesmaid Apparrel
This well-known bridesmaid boutique offers the best of both worlds: a huge selection of popular designers (with stores across the country, which makes shopping easy for your bridesmaids), plus the intimate experience of working one-on-one with a stylist. “Your best gals will love finding their dress here,” said one judge. “They really will want to wear it again!”
People’s Choice: The Wedding Shoppe
4
Shasta Bell Calligraphy1621 E Hennepin Ave., Ste. 185, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55418
Calligraphy
The judges were all amazed by the elegant scroll of this talented calligrapher. “She creates timeless keepsakes that truly are a work of art,” said one judge. “Her whimsical and romantic style of calligraphy is brought to life through her beautiful, textural paper,” raved another. “Her pieces remind me of old love letters.”
People’s Choice: Crystal Klugehand Lettering and Illustration
5
Kristen Dyer PhotographyMinneapolis, Minnesota
Wedding Photography
Kristen Dyer’s photos offer the perfect combination of bright, beautiful, and creative. Our judges could tell that Dyer loves to capture every moment, from a sweet glance to a teary “I do.” “Kristen’s photos look so fresh!” exclaimed one judge. “I love the abundance of natural light in her photos and that she captures even the tiniest details of the day. She’s one talented shutterbug!”
People’s Choice: Empiria Studios
6
MAVEN1621 Hennepin Ave. E., Ste. 185, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55414
Floral Design
If you’re looking for a bouquet that will make an unforgettable statement, our judges think the pros at MAVEN have got you covered. “As they stated in their submission, their creations are unlike anything their clients have seen before,” remarked one judge. “These bouquets are more than floral arrangements—they truly look like works of art.”
People’s Choice: Kindred Blooms
7
Rosetree Weddings and Events201 Hennepin Ave. E., Ste. 210, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55414
Event Décor
The judges “oohed” and “ahhed” over the breathtaking weddings the talented team at Rosetree Weddings & Events created. “When they say, ‘We don’t want to follow trends, we want to create them,’ they mean it,” emphasized one judge. “The forward-thinking color combinations and décor choices were wholly original and 100 percent beautiful.”
People’s Choice: Collected & Co.
8
Cocoa & Fig6807 York Ave. S., Edina, Minnesota 55435
Cake and Dessert Design
Cocoa & Fig blends delectable delights with stunning design to create dessert offerings your guests will love. Owner Laurie Lin’s careful attention to detail is one of the many reasons our judges voted this the top confectioner in town. “Whether a bride wants a sophisticated design, a tower of tiers, or a dessert table that appeals to all her guests, Cocoa & Fig’s displays are absolutely stunning,” said one judge.
People’s Choice: Cocoa & Fig
9
All the Rage Rentals & Decorating4825 W. 124th St., Savage, Minnesota 55378
Event Rentals
If you’re on the hunt for a one-stop shop that will turn your event into the setting of your wedded dreams, All the Rage is the place to look. Our judges were impressed with the variety of furniture, chandeliers, table skirts, and more available to fit any design aesthetic. “Couples are sure to find what they’re looking for,” commented one judge. “No matter how obscure!”
People’s Choice: All the Rage
10
Evermore Wedding Gown Care - North Loop212 3rd Ave. N. , Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401
Bridal Preservation
Your dress is a treasured keepsake and should be treated as such. The pros at Evermore know how to handle any tear, stain, material, or style that comes their way, which greatly impressed our judges. “Your gown will definitely be in excellent hands,” exclaimed one judge.
People’s Choice: Treasured Garment Restoration
11
Treasured Garment Restoration by St Croix Cleaners5843 Neal Ave. N., Stillwater, Minnesota 55082
Bridal Alterations
There are your typical alterations—adjusting seams, hems, and bustles—and then there are the projects that require extra care and precision. The experts at Treasured Garment Restoration can do it all. They’re not afraid to tackle intricate projects like remaking vintage gowns, yet they treat every project with complete attention to detail.
People’s Choice: Amazing Alterations
12
Paper Rock Scissor821 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55409
Invitations
Owner Kate Panke is so obviously passionate about paper, and it shows in the one-of-a-kind designs she creates for her clients. Our judges gushed about the care and attention to detail she puts into personalizing each invitation suite. “Who would think to create save-the-dates that look like records?” said one judge. “Talk about a ‘wow’ factor!”
People’s Choice: Epitome Papers
13
Adagio Djay Entertainment413 Wacouta St., Ste. 100, Saint Paul, Minnesota 55101
This award-winning DJ service knows how to throw one unforgettable party. With more than 27 years of experience in the industry, it’s no wonder Twin Cities couples and wedding enthusiasts voted this their favorite vendor in town. Adagio’s focus goes beyond the music; its team strives to keep the guests and the beautiful memories that are being created as the center of attention. Adagio’s tagline says it best: “From the moment you say ‘I do,’ we start creating the ‘happily ever after!’”
14
Juut SalonspaSouthdale Center, Edina, Minnesota 55435
Hair & Makeup
Total trust and confidence are important parts of the hair and makeup relationship. Our judges were impressed by the variety of looks that pro Paige Palma creates with her brides and bridal parties. “She is able to work with any skin color or hair texture to create a look that enhances a bride’s natural beauty,” said one judge. “Color us impressed!”
People’s Choice: Paige Palma at Juut Salon Spa
15
King Brothers Clothiers1330 Quincy St. NE, Studio 301B, Minneapolis, Minnesota
Formalwear
There’s the standard black tux, and then there’s a groom dressed at King Brothers Clothiers. Our judges noticed the difference, which is why they deemed this the go-to place for formalwear. “It’s so refreshing to see a company that helps the groom and groomsmen stand out with fun, unique formalwear,” raved one judge.
People’s Choice: Savvi Formalwear
16
Instant Request Disc Jockey Entertainment5001 American Blvd. W., Ste. 995, Bloomington, Minnesota 55437
Musical Entertainment
“Talk about the life of the party!” exclaimed one judge. “And their addition of custom DJ booths to match the aesthetic of your day is just the icing on an already rocking cake.” Additionally, Instant Request’s deep roster of DJs ensures that every couple will find a match made in music heaven.
People’s Choice: Adagio Djay Entertainment
17
Wixon Jewelers9955 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55420
Jewelry
It all starts with the ring. Our judges know what an important part of your story that singular piece of jewelry is, and they want your story to start with the best. “Wixon delivers with top-notch customer service and beautifully crafted products to fit your every desire,” said one judge. “They celebrate you all the way through.”
People’s Choice: BW Diamond Designs
18
Gray Line Minnesota22750 Pillsbury Ave., Lakeville, Minnesota
Transportation
Transportation is one of those big-day details that you want to happen as seamlessly as possible. The crew at Gray Line promises the utmost in customer service and worries about the details so you don’t have to. “Talk about a refreshing approach to logistics,” said one judge. “It’s obvious they’ve got this drill down pat.”
People’s Choice: Renee’s Limousines
19
Time Into PixelsMinneapolis, Minnesota
Entertainment
“Photobooths are always a hit, and this one has all the bells and whistles to make your wedding a smashing success,” said one judge. From traditional strips to jumbo prints, as well as digital booths that are equipped with GIFs, slow motion video, and boomerangs, Time into Pixels has it all.
People’s Choice: Time Into Pixels Photo Booth
20
Snowshoe Productions4244 Nokomis Ave, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55406
Videography
Owners Tim and Hannah Baias know it’s their job to capture the many emotions and memorable events throughout the course of your wedding. Our judges loved that they dedicate themselves to creating heirloom films that will be treasured for years to come. “It’s obvious they get it,” stated one judge.
People’s Choice: Sky Focus Films
21
D’Amico Catering275 Market St., Ste. 117, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55405
Catering
“Imaginative, attractive, and delicious,”commented one judge. “I’d call it a triple threat!” Our panel was impressed with the level of professionalism and expertise the D’Amico staff brings to every event. The company’s obvious commitment to local, sustainable, and organic food also offers an unforgettable taste of Minnesota to couples.
People’s Choice: Chowgirls Killer Catering
