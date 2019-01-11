The 2018 Diamond Awards

Before you set out to plan one of the most intricate, fun, and unforgettable days of your life, let us help narrow the field. The Twin Cities is filled with top-notch wedding vendors, but where do you begin? Who do you trust? This list offers an inside look at the best of the best in the bridal business. The goal of the Diamond Awards is to recognize talent in the wedding industry both by a panel of national bridal experts (our Judge’s Choice winners) and wedding enthusiasts in our community (People’s Choice picks). Let this breakdown of the crème de la crème be your guide.

Real Wedding of the Year: Jessica & Taylor Scharf

× Expand Diamond Awards 2018 - Real Wedding Winner

“Jessica and Taylor seem like such a fun, laidback couple,” cheered one judge. “From the ceremony at Fort Snelling to honor the groom’s military family to the brunch reception for the breakfast-loving newlyweds, everything was so personalized.” Our judges also praised the couple’s use of local and small business vendors. With Tom Thornton as the photographer and Bloom Events coordinating, the couple couldn’t have picked better people to make their day feel completely true to them.

