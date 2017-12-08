The 2017 Diamond Awards
This year's best in local bridal.
We understand that choosing a vendor is kind of like picking your best friend.They’ll be with you on one of the most important days of your life, so you want to make sure they get you and can help you bring your vision to life. It’s a big job. To help make your search a bit easier, we instituted the Diamond Awards. The goal is to give couples like you a comprehensive list of the best in bridal, recognizing talent both by a panel of national bridal experts (our Judge’s Choice winners) and wedding enthusiasts in our community (People’s Choice picks). So before you get bogged down by the plethora of talented options available in the Twin Cities, let this breakdown of the crème de la crème be your guide. Happy planning, and know we’re always here to help!
Real Wedding of the Year: Knute Sands and Sabrina Bolin
Diamond Awards 2017 - Real Wedding Winner
Our judges loved the fact that Knute Sands (the groom) submitted his wedding for consideration for this award. He started his submission by saying, “First off, I’m the groom . . . hope that’s alright!” Sands and his wedding planner wife set out to make the day as enjoyable as possible and a direct reflection of their love and commitment to each other. The bride’s mother made her veil, while her sister and father made the ceremony backdrop. “How personally lovely,” praised one judge. They also wanted their day to be memorable for their guests, and our judges appreciated the special touches. “The bride brought in a cigar roller, and in true Norwegian fashion they had an aquavit toast (skol!),” praised one judge. It doesn’t get more classically Minnesota than that!
Adagio Djay Entertainment413 Wacouta St., Ste. 100, Saint Paul, Minnesota 55101
Musical Entertainment & People’s Choice Vendor of the Year
These “musical guides” set the stage for an event your guests won’t soon forget. Their tasteful and subtle approach will keep the focus on you, while the pros at Adagio read the room and keep the energy and fun factor at just the right level. With more than 27 years of experience, you can count on their professionalism to make your wedding party a dream come true.
People’s choice: Adagio Djay Entertainment
The Simply Elegant Group1330 NE Quincy St., Ste. 303, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55413
Planning & Design
This full-service design company wants you to feel like you’re at the center of your wedding planning. It provides you with as much insider knowledge as possible, so you can make informed decisions you’ll love for years to come. “We love their variety,” said one impressed judge. “It looks like they can do it all, which is precisely what you want from your planner!”
People’s Choice: This Love Weddings
King Brothers Clothiers1330 Quincy St. NE, Studio 301B, Minneapolis, Minnesota
Formalwear
Gone are the days of one size fits most. King Brothers Clothiers offers custom, bespoke suits at a competitive price point any groom will love. Our judges were instantly drawn to the attention to detail that owners Kenny and Danny King bring to every creation. “It’s obvious they love what they do and do it so very well,” gushed one judge.
People’s Choice: Savvi Formalwear
Evermore Wedding Gown Care9424 36th Ave. N., New Hope, Minnesota 55427
Bridal Preservation
Wedding gowns are delicate, and you want them cared for by the absolute best. Evermore Wedding Gown Care has more than 40 years of experience and cares for only bridal gowns. It understands how important your gown is to you and promises to treat it the very best.
People’s Choice: Evermore Wedding Gown Care
Printerette Press2646 34th Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55406
Invitations
Owner Catherine Polacek is the creative force and founder of this charming studio, and her love of the craft shows in all she does. From typography to hand lettering, her passion for beautiful design is evident. “I absolutely love the array of colors and styles,” praised one judge. “You can’t go wrong with a talent like this!"
People’s choice: Gretchen Berry Design Co.
Crave Catering and Events2100 NE Summer St. , Minneapolis, Minnesota 55413
Catering
Its food is delicious and the options are endless. Plus, the presentation is perfect, and its service is exceptional and professional. “What more could you hope for in a wedding caterer?” asked one enthusiastic judge. This full-service catering company knows you want to plan an unforgettable event, and its goal is to help you do just that.
People’s Choice: Chowgirls Killer Catering
Liz Banfield Photography323 W. 48th St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55419
Wedding Photography
It’s no surprise that Martha Stewart Weddings also named this talented shutterbug a top wedding photographer in the country. She captures the moments you want to remember—and some you didn’t even know were happening. The day flies by, but she lets you remember it forever. “Hands down the best,” raved a judge. “She just gets it.”
People’s Choice: Jeannine Marie Photography
Angel Food Bakery86 S. 9th St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402
Cake & Dessert Design
This vibrant urban bakery is ready to tackle your sweet tooth’s greatest delight, all so you can have a to-die-for and sinfully sweet experience. Grab your soon-to-be better half and head down to its bakery to watch the bakers mix and knead, frost and decorate. They are sure to combine original creations, classics made by hand, and great ingredients in new and imaginative ways.
People’s Choice: Cocoa & Fig
Amazing Alterations2665 4th Ave. N., Ste. 29, Anoka, Minnesota 55303
Bridal Alterations
You want your dress to look and feel like it was made just for you. With the help of the pros at Amazing Alterations, your gown will appear as though it was custom designed with you in mind. Rest assure that these fitters settle for nothing less than perfect; you can see it in the smiles on their “Happily Ever After” wall, where past brides share photos from their special day.
People’s Choice: Amazing Alterations
Collected & Co.Minneapolis, Minnesota
Event Decor
This local company starts with your story and puts together a design plan that can be seen in every detail of your day. Its love of unique decor is evident in the handcrafted installations, escort card displays, and dessert stations that elevate your wedding day to a visually unforgettable event.
People’s Choice: This Love Weddings
All the Rage Rentals and Decorating4825 W. 124th St. , Savage, Minnesota 55378
Event Rental
The large inventory of fun and unique rental items caught our judges’ eyes and earned their top honors. The availability of complete “theme packages” makes the tricky task of designing your venue so much easier. Even if you’re only looking to rent a few signature pieces to round out your decor, All the Rage offers one-of-a-kind inventory that is worth the trip.
People’s Choice: All the Rage
Paige Palma at JuutSouthdale Center, Edina, Minnesota 55435
Wedding Hair + Makeup
“You want a hair and makeup artist who takes the time to get to know you and understand the look you hope to achieve,” explained one judge. “Paige works with you to create the look of your dream.” Her expert eye for styling is evident in all her wedding looks. “I immerse myself in changing trends,” she said. “I keep strong ties to classic looks and combine that so together we can create your desired look.”
People’s Choice: Brett Dorrian Artistry Studios
Renee's Royal Valet — Limos, Coaches & Trolleys12813 Industrial Park Blvd., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55441
Transportation
There’s a reason that, year after year, this transportation powerhouse catches the undivided attention of our judges. Its diversified collection of limos, trolleys, and coaches offers endless options to the couples it serves, and there have been thousands of weddings (more than 7,000, to be exact). Its professional and friendly staff makes the tricky task of transportation so much easier.
People’s Choice: Renee’s Royal Valet
Solar Arts by Chowgirls711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55413
Rehearsal & Event Venue
Steeped in historic details, Solar Arts by Chowgirls is like no other venue you’ll experience in the Twin Cities. Our judges acknowledged that one-of-a-kind experience and praised this venue for its originality. “The intimate loft-like space is the perfect backdrop for your dream day,” exclaimed one judge.
People’s Choice: Solar Arts by Chowgirls
JB Hudson Jewelers901 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402
Wedding Jewelry
With more than 130 years of experience, you can’t go wrong at this iconic Minneapolis locale. Our judges recognized this renowned jeweler’s commitment to quality and customer service. With a plethora of collections available, JB Hudson Jewelers boasts one of the most astounding assortments of wedding and engagement rings in the Twin Cities.
People’s Choice: JB Hudson Jewelers
Shasta Bell Calligraphy1019 22nd Ave NE, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55418
Calligraphy
“This talented wonder was an obvious choice,” raved one judge. “Her craft is simply stunning.” Inspired by nature, Shasta Bell’s motto is “simple, feminine, lovely.” That mentality is evident in the fine art pieces she creates. “She’s truly an artist,” exclaimed one judge. “And her work is a masterpiece.”
People’s Choice: Shasta Bell Calligraphy
The Wedding Shoppe1196 Grand Ave., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55105
Bridesmaid Apparel
This wedding powerhouse offers apparel for brides, grooms, groomsmen, and bridesmaids. It’s truly a one-stop shopping experience that you and your ’maids will love. With designer lines like Bill Levkoff, Hayley Paige Occasions, and Dessy, it’s no wonder our judges fell for this charming St. Paul boutique.
People’s Choice: Bella Bridesmaids
The White Room1621 Hennepin Ave. E., Ste. 220, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55414
Bridal Boutique
“They seem to have such an on-trend inventory of dresses,” said one judge. The White Room offers a carefully curated selection of up-and-coming designers who are dedicated to creating dresses that extend beyond the traditional. “They’re stylish while also being warm and welcoming,” praised another judge.
People’s Choice: Bridal Accents Couture
Snowshoe Productions677 Summit Ave., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55105
Videography
When Tim and Hannah Baias created Snowshoe Productions in 2012, their mission was to create wedding videos that are modern, heartfelt, and visually stunning. Mission accomplished! “This refreshing duo offers films that show their passion for people and production, an important combination in this industry!” said our judge.
People’s Choice: Acowsay Cinema
