The 2017 Diamond Awards

We understand that choosing a vendor is kind of like picking your best friend.They’ll be with you on one of the most important days of your life, so you want to make sure they get you and can help you bring your vision to life. It’s a big job. To help make your search a bit easier, we instituted the Diamond Awards. The goal is to give couples like you a comprehensive list of the best in bridal, recognizing talent both by a panel of national bridal experts (our Judge’s Choice winners) and wedding enthusiasts in our community (People’s Choice picks). So before you get bogged down by the plethora of talented options available in the Twin Cities, let this breakdown of the crème de la crème be your guide. Happy planning, and know we’re always here to help!

Real Wedding of the Year: Knute Sands and Sabrina Bolin

× Expand Diamond Awards 2017 - Real Wedding Winner

Our judges loved the fact that Knute Sands (the groom) submitted his wedding for consideration for this award. He started his submission by saying, “First off, I’m the groom . . . hope that’s alright!” Sands and his wedding planner wife set out to make the day as enjoyable as possible and a direct reflection of their love and commitment to each other. The bride’s mother made her veil, while her sister and father made the ceremony backdrop. “How personally lovely,” praised one judge. They also wanted their day to be memorable for their guests, and our judges appreciated the special touches. “The bride brought in a cigar roller, and in true Norwegian fashion they had an aquavit toast (skol!),” praised one judge. It doesn’t get more classically Minnesota than that!

