The 100 Best Venues We Love in the Twin Cities

× Expand Photos by Tiffany Kokal (The Machine Shop); Perry James photography (The Hutton House); Jonny Edwin Photography (Mpls. Event Centers); Kristen Dyer Dhotography (Gathered Oaks); Jeannine Marie Photography (Calhoun Beach Club); Dyer Photography (The Loring Social) 6_Venues

Wedding venues come in all shapes and sizes. Some are old, some are new. Some are rustic, others refined. Many offer a whimsical setting, while some are sleek and modern, just waiting to be transformed. With so many options available in our great twin towns, knowing where to find a wedding venue that fits your style, size, budget, and timeline is imperative yet sometimes tricky. Here you’ll find 100 coveted Twin Cities wedding venues (in no particular order) and why we love them.

× Expand Photo by Perry James Photography The Hutton House

1. The Hutton House

Call it a sophisticated blank slate—this customizable event space located just west of the Twin Cities is the perfect blend of modern and elegant. Guests can enjoy the warm architectural grandeur of this farmhouse-inspired structure from the 2,500-square-foot courtyard before descending into one of its two main event spaces. The 300-person Lakeside room offers a clean, bright palette that’s accented by gold-brushed chandeliers, while the Fireside room (capacity 200) features an iconic brick fireplace—a popular photo op—against an otherwise white room that’s primed for the personal touches of a wedding designer’s dreams. “It’s a blank palette, so you have so much flexibility,” says planner Beth Anderson of Kismet Event Group. It’s a versatile, tasteful, and inviting venue—creating a trifecta of traits that easily sets the stage for your best day ever. 10715 Shore Dr. S., Medicine Lake, 952-470-0788, thehuttonhousemn.com

2. The Machine Shop

Photo by Tiffany Kokal The Machine Shop

Don’t let the name fool you—this unique event venue in the heart of St. Anthony is a far cry from an industrial manufacturing facility. Named for the building’s former role with the Pillsbury mill, the structure was renovated in 2016 to create a historically rich yet luxuriously modern event space that can accommodate roughly 350 guests. The floor-to-ceiling windows result in an open and airy environment that’s easily customizable, while a suspended vintage crane makes ceiling installations an effortless addition to the venue’s charm. “This is a blank canvas, which is what I love about it,” says Jen Rosen, owner of Rosetree Events. “You can do greenery or super bright pops of color—each wedding is unique and it’s always such a fun party!” 300 SE 2nd St., Mpls., 612-940-9647, machineshopmpls.com

× Expand Photo by Hayley Huotari Bavaria_Downs Bavaria Downs

(Nos. 3-8) Six Must-See New Local Venues

Royal Foundry

Whether you and your betrothed love craft spirits or simply want a more industrial aesthetic for your big day, you have to check out Royal Foundry, a new “grain-to-glass” distillery in Minneapolis. In addition to British-inspired cocktails, it offers a couple of event spaces far from the typical ballroom: The 250-person-capacity Barrel Room features concrete floors and neutral walls so you can really make the venue your own, while the Gaming Area, complete with movable bowling lanes, is ideal for cocktail hour. 241 Fremont Ave. N., Mpls., 612-208-1042, royalfoundrycraftspirits.com

Pinewood Weddings + Events

Be one of the first to get married at Pinewood Weddings + Events when the property opens to couples this September. Located an hour away from the Twin Cities, this mini destination-wedding venue has it all: bride and groom suites complete with kitchenettes and bathrooms, an outdoor ceremony option amidst towering pines (plus an indoor backup!), and a patio. In addition to the 285 guests that can be accommodated on the 10-acre site, furry friends are also welcome. 33280 NE Palm St., Cambridge, 507-461-3157, pinewoodweddingsandevents.com

Bavaria Downs

European-style luxury awaits in Chaska, where a half-mile drive lined with a canopy of oak trees takes you to a fairy tale–like cottage. Every room of the Edward Anne Estate boasts French Normandy details, from the exposed rock-and-wood-beam lower level to the glassed-in garden atrium and to-die-for bridal suite above. The property’s second reception space, Equestria West, boasts a rustic, refined vibe that will make you feel as though you’ve stepped onto the grounds of the Kentucky Derby. 3919 Bavaria Rd., Chaska, 952-443-2968, bavariadowns.com

Nord Social Hall

Popular brunch hangout French Meadow recently opened a space for weddings and events. Located on Lyndale Avenue, Nord Social Hall is perfect for couples who envision an intimate reception with up to 86 people. Hardwood floors and chandeliers set the stage for the delicious menu the bakery and café has become known for, including its famous fresh-baked tarts, mini cupcakes, wedding cakes, and more. 2610 Lyndale Ave. S., Mpls., 612-767-3443, frenchmeadowcafe.com

Ashery Lane Farm

D’Amico Catering’s newest location brings elegance to the countryside in Mayer. An orchard and a vineyard serve as the backdrop for two newly constructed barns that offer ample space for guests to roam. Inside, wooden beams mingle with chandeliers, and a statement-making stone fireplace amps up the coziness. 5480 Tacoma Ave., Mayer, 612-238-4444, asherylanefarm.com

Inwood Oaks

This year marks the opening of Mintahoe Catering’s first owned venue, Inwood Oaks. Taking over the former Envision Event Center, the building has been completely refreshed. Think sleek, modern elements, chandeliers, and state-of-the-art lighting and audio-visual systems. Across the 15,000 square feet of space, there are four distinct event areas that can be combined to seat up to 1,000 guests. 484 Inwood Ave. N., Oakdale, 612-253-0255, mintahoe.com

Illustrations by Crystal Kluge Only in Minnesota

(Nos. 9–17) For an Only-in-Minnesota Experience

U.S. Bank Stadium. If you bleed purple and gold, the home of the Minnesota Vikings offers all-inclusive packages for each of its six spaces, whether you want to accommodate 50 people or 400. 401 Chicago Ave., Mpls., 612-777-8700, usbankstadium.com

Target Field. Beyond the various reception spaces that are sure to make your big day a home run, wow your guests with custom video board images, Twins memorabilia favors, and a ballpark photo shoot. 1 Twins Way, Mpls., 612-659-3870, minnesota.twins.mlb.com

McNamara Alumni Center. Tall ceilings, ample windows, and its geometric design set the stage for an elegant reception that just might include an appearance from Goldy Gopher. 200 SE Oak St., Mpls., 612-624-9831, mac-events.org

Windows on Minnesota. Four ballrooms at the top of IDS give 150 to 250 guests sweeping views of Minneapolis from the tallest building in the city. 710 Marquette Ave., Mpls., 612-333-4545, windowsonminnesota.com

Minneapolis Central Library. Say your “I dos” among the most romantic love stories ever written. This landmark seats 250 for dinner from Mintahoe. 300 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., 612-253-0255, mintahoe.com

Minneapolis City Hall. Step back in time for a wedding that exudes history and elegance, from the marble-bedecked rotunda that fits 300 guests to the 37 stained-glass windows. 350 S. 4th St., Mpls., 612-338-4700, mplscityhallevents.com

First Avenue. This iconic venue synonymous with Minneapolis’s music scene is built for couples who want to rock ’n’ roll their way into marriage, complete with a stage, dance floor, and sound system that can’t be beat. 701 1st Ave. N., Mpls., 612-332-1775, first-avenue.com

Wabasha Street Caves. Invite up to 200 guests for an underground reception featuring brick walls, stucco ceilings, and a 60-foot bar. 215 S. Wabasha St., St. Paul, 651-224-1191, wabashastreetcaves.com

Mall of America. Two hotels connected to this shopping mecca, Radisson Blu and JW Marriott, take the stress out of wedding prep—not to mention the shops, salons, and entertainment steps from the main event. Bloomington, 952-881-5258, radissonblu.com; 612-615-0100, marriott.com

18. The Walker Art Museum

725 Vineland Place, Mpls., 612-375-7600, walkerart.org “It still has fantastic light, interesting lines, and incredible views of the city! It’s kind of a blank slate, and the possibilities are endless.” —Photogen Inc.

(Nos. 19–22) For the Beer Lovers

With 99 bottles of beer on the wall, here’s a “by the numbers” breakdown of how these local taprooms stack up.

▼ 18 months lead time to book

Surly Brewing Co. As one of the largest breweries in the state, Surly knows how to throw an unforgettable party. Couples are required to use Surly’s culinary team for food, and though it doesn’t allow outside alcohol, it does brew rosé and champagne-inspired beer for toasts. 520 Malcolm Ave. SE, Mpls., 763-999-4040, surlybrewing.com

▼ 250 seats

Lakes & Legends. The open floor plan makes this one of the largest taproom venues in town. Plus, couples can bring in their own band, caterer, and outside wine and liquor. 1368 Lasalle Ave., Mpls., 612-999-6020, lakesandlegends.com

▼ 10 decorative beer barrels

Omni Brewing Co. With Omni’s private entrance and patio, your guests can toast your love of beer (and each other) in private. The space can fit roughly 50 people, making it an intimate place to celebrate. 9462 Deerwood Ln. N., Maple Grove, 763-424-6664, omnibrewing.com

▼ 176 seats

Bauhaus Brew Labs. With communal tables, four-tops, high-tops, and patio tables, this brightly colored hipster hangout is the stuff of wedding photographers’ dreams. 131 NE Tyler St., Mpls., 612-276-6911, bauhausbrewlabs.com

Classic Contry Club

(Nos. 23–34) For a Classic Country Club Celebration

Hazeltine National. Featuring panoramic views of the famous golf course, the contemporary-yet-timeless ballroom seats up to 400 guests for members and non-members alike. 1900 Hazeltine Blvd., Chaska, 952-556-5400, hazeltinenational.com

Rush Creek Golf Club. The vaulted ceiling and stone fireplaces create a country club feel, which is further emphasized by stunning views of the golf course. 7801 Co. Rd. 101, Maple Grove, 763-494-0400, rushcreek.com

Minneapolis Golf Club. From the romantic fireplaces and bay windows to the bridal suite and ballroom that seats up to 240 people, there’s a reason this club lures both members and non-members. 2001 Flag Ave. S., St. Louis Park, 952-544-4471, minneapolisgolfclub.com

Golden Valley Country Club. No membership is required to host a wedding at the clubhouse, which boasts wood-framed beams and vaulted ceilings, an outdoor ceremony space, and a bridal suite. 7001 Golden Valley Rd., Golden Valley, 763-732-4100, goldenvalleycountryclub.com

Interlachen Country Club. Floor-to-ceiling windows give way to views of the golf course outside, while wrought-iron chandeliers create an elegant ambiance inside for member and sponsored weddings. 6200 Interlachen Blvd., Edina, 952-929-1661, interlachencc.org

Olympic Hills Golf Club. After a ceremony overlooking a waterfall garden, head inside the 200-person-capacity banquet space with grand windows and a newly designed deck. Open to members and non-members. 10625 Mount Curve Rd., Eden Prairie, 952-941-6262, olympichills.com

Bearpath Country Club. The gated-community course gives the feel of exclusivity but is open to non-member couples and up to 300 guests. 18100 Bearpath Tr., Eden Prairie, 952-975-0123, bearpathgolf.com

Town & Country Club. Come for the 300-person-capacity ballroom bedecked with chandeliers and mahogany pillars, then stay for the view of the Minneapolis skyline. 300 Mississippi River Blvd. N., St. Paul, 651-646-7121, tcc-club.com

White Bear Yacht Club. Take in lakeside views for your “I dos” at this 15,000-square-foot space that accommodates up to 220 guests. An onsite wedding planner and executive chef help create personalized events for both members and non-members. 56 Dellwood Ave., White Bear Lake, 651-429-4567, wbyc.com

Edina Country Club. The in-house, award-winning chef can whip up custom menus for member and member-sponsored events of up to 325 people. 5100 Wooddale Ave., Edina, 952-927-7151, edinacountryclub.org

Wayzata Country Club. A variety of indoor and outdoor spaces, including a grand ballroom and terrace, suit member and member-sponsored weddings for up to 300. 200 Wayzata Blvd. W., Wayzata, 952-473-8846, wayzatacc.com

The Minikahda Club. The venue’s signature green-and-white décor sets the stage for member and member-sponsored weddings that wow guests with views of the Minneapolis skyline across Bde Maka Ska. 3205 Excelsior Blvd., Mpls., 612-926-1601, minikahdaclub.org

35. Riley-Jacques Barn

9180 Riley Lake Rd., Eden Prairie, 952-949-8333, edenprairie.org. “Of course, any beautiful outdoor venue on a perfectly lit day is easy tophotograph, but Riley-Jacques Barn has such amazing backdrops and nooks and crannies to explore.” —DnK Photography

(Nos. 36–40) For the Green Thumbs

Plan your tropical wedding without having to leave the state. Here’s a “by the numbers” breakdown of our favorite green retreats.

▼ 40 acres

Minnetonka Orchards. With access to the property for the entire day, this orchard offers the perfect setting to showcase Minnesota’s great outdoors from May through October. 6530 Co. Rd. 26, Minnetrista, 763-479-6530, minnetonkaorchards.com

▼ 7,706 square-foot deck

Leopold’s Mississippi Gardens. With room for 230 guests, the deck offers the perfect ceremony space, while the adjacent ballroom features floor-to-ceiling windows, so the views don’t stop once you head indoors. 9500 West River Rd., Mpls., 763-315-3800, leopoldsmn.com

▼ 1,300 acres

Minnesota Landscape Arboretum. Couples can say “I do” under a canopy of willow trees or surrounded by roses. With 5,000-plus plant species and varieties, there’s something for everyone. 3675 Arboretum Dr., Chaska, 952-443-1400, arboretum.umn.edu

▼ 100 Seats

Theodore Wirth Chalet. As Minneapolis Parks’ most popular venue, the chalet offers views of downtown and the peaceful surround of nature without having to stray far from the city. 1301 Theodore Wirth Pkwy., Mpls., 612-230-6400, minneapolisparks.org

▼ 5 annual flower shows

Como Park Zoo & Conservatory. With thousands of tulips, daffodils, lilies, hydrangeas, poinsettias, ornamental grasses, and more, this lush venue is a feast for the senses. 1225 Estabrook Dr., St. Paul, 651-487-8250, comozooconservatory.org

× Expand Jeannine Marie Photography Calhoun Beach Club

41. Calhoun Beach Club

For a space where elegance meets urban, look no further than this scenic and swanky Uptown venue, which is a favorite among local couples. Known for its sweeping views of Bde Maka Ska, the airy ballroom, which can seat up to 270 for dinner, is one of D’Amico Catering’s platinum venues, making food dependably delicious and coordination honed to a trusted science. Large arched windows flood the space with natural light, creating a clean yet sophisticated atmosphere that is bride-, groom-, and photographer-approved. 2925 Dean Pkwy., Mpls., 612-238-4444, damicocatering.com

42. Lafayette Club

2800 Northview Rd., Minnetonka Beach, 952-471-8493, lafayetteclub.com “It is a classic and historic wedding venue located on the shores of Lake Minnetonka (one of my favorite places). The venue really showcases Minnesota’s beautiful surroundings and 10,000 lakes.” —Lasting Impressions Weddings

(Nos. 43-47) Five Barn Venues Filled with Rustic Charm

Gathered Oaks

The combination of vintage charm and modern amenities makes this a spot not to miss. 4550 Co. Rd. 34 NW, Alexandria, 218-979-2101, gatheredoaks.com

Legacy Hill Farm

From the chandeliers and brick fireplace to sliding barn doors and shiplap details, this venue is inspired by the French countryside.16434 Hwy. 61 Blvd., Welch, 612-600-2143, legacyhillfarm.com

Hope Glen Farm

This all-in-one site is minutes from the Twin Cities but feels like a world away with an outdoor pasture and a 2,400-square-foot pavilion. 10276 East Point Douglas Rd. S., Cottage Grove, 612-202-2886, hopeglenfarm.com

Ivory North

A couple of local wedding photographers are behind this new venue. Expect wooden harvest tables that can accommodate up to 220, 40 acres of natural landscape for photos, and a blank-slate barn to fit your vision. 2065 Olympic St., Mora, ivorynorthco.com

Mayowood Stone Barn

Century-old stone buildings and wide-open spaces serve weddings for up to 250 guests from April to November. 3385 Mayowood Rd. SW, Rochester, 507-281-2276, mayowoodstonebarn.com

× Expand Jonny Edwin Photography Minneapolis Event Centers

48. Minneapolis Event Centers

St. Anthony Main has long been a must-stop for Twin Cities couples and their photographers. With its iconic view of downtown, panoramic sweeps of the Mississippi, and romantic cobblestone streets, the quaint neighborhood is the perfect backdrop for unforgettable photos. Now, thanks to the recently renovated Minneapolis Event Centers, this charming neighborhood is more than just a photo op. With three distinct spaces that combine historical charm—the original building was constructed in 1858—and modern elegance, couples can spend the day surrounded by beauty. With open floor plans, an abundance of natural light, and lush greenery surrounding the space, this venue is sure to wow your guests from start to finish. 212 SE Main St., Mpls., 612-564-3777, entourageeventsgroup.com

49. Bloom Lake Barn

17147 Bloom Lake Rd., Shafer, bloomlakebarn.com “It’s a beautiful and large barn space with multiple locations: the cocktail area is perfect for either outside or inside, the ceremony location has built-in benches, and the bridal room is small but functional.” —Kismet Event Group

History Buffs

(Nos. 50–62) For the History Buffs

The Gale Mansion. This 190-capacity Victorian mansion is on the National Register of Historic Places. Get swept away by the Italian Renaissance Revival architecture featuring stately columns, balconies, and arched windows. 2115 Stevens Ave. S., Mpls., 612-870-1662, galemansion.com

The Van Dusen Mansion. If you’ve dreamed of getting married in a castle, look no further than this dreamy estate. The fairy tale starts with a ceremony in the outdoor courtyard, followed by a ballroom dinner for up to 200 people. 1900 Lasalle Ave., Mpls., 612-871-2702, thevandusenmansion.com

Earl & Wilson Event Center. This St. Paul locale has lived past lives as a beer garden, an office, and, in its earliest days, as billboard space for Earl & Wilson Collars and Cuffs. The 3,700-square-foot reception room can now seat around 400 guests in the naturally lit space. 256 E. 7th St., Ste. 300, St. Paul, earlandwilson.com

Semple Mansion. Rent the space for the day to get access to the library, bridal suite, billiards room, wine grotto, and 250-person-capacity ballroom. 100 Franklin Ave. W., Mpls., 612-290-4448, semplemansion.com

Lumber Exchange. In the Fountain Room, guests can’t help but admire the nine-story atrium featuring a fountain that trickles along an exposed brick wall. 10 S. 5th St., Mpls., 612-843-2575, lxmpls.com

The Woman’s Club of Minneapolis. Artfully constructed in 1928, the architecture of this Loring Park gem speaks for itself. Hand-carved pillars, bronze chandeliers, and arched windows are all part of its charm. 410 Oak Grove St., Mpls., 612-813-5300, womansclub.org

Union Depot. Beyond the stunning architecture and elegant 1920s ambiance, the Waiting Room boasts one of the largest seated dinner capacities in town, with room for 1,000 of your closest friends and family. 214 E. 4th St., St. Paul, 651-202-2700, uniondepot.org

Aster Cafe. For a Parisian-inspired event, look to this hidden gem on St. Anthony Main. With panoramic views of downtown and a charismatic interior that includes a copper and oak bar, this 130-person venue is très chic. 125 SE Main St., Mpls., 612-860-8512, astercafe.com

Landmark Center. The historical significance is evident in this 1902 edifice. Originally built as a federal courthouse and post office, this St. Paul icon now has spaces to host weddings from 75 to 750 guests. 75 W. 5th St., St. Paul, 651-292-3228, landmarkcenter.org

Pique Travel Design. This 1940s lumber warehouse functions as a travel agency by day and a wedding venue by night, offering a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, farm tables, and space for 130. 306 Water St., Excelsior, 612-801-1005, minneapoliseventspace.com

Summit Manor. A stone mansion acts as the backdrop for wedding ceremonies and receptions for up to 200 guests.275 Summit Ave., St. Paul, 651-387-3283, summitmanor.com

Mill City Museum. Built among the ruins of the old Washburn A Flour Mill, the seamless melding of this space’s rich past with contemporary upgrades makes it uniquely beautiful. Weathered masonry walls create a sleek outdoor courtyard that’s accented by equally chic reception spaces within. 704 S. 2nd St., Mpls., 612-238-4444, mnhs.org

The Blaisdell. Spend your entire wedding day at this Georgian Revival–style mansion from 1915, newly renovated for up to 250 guests. 2322 Blaisdell Ave., Mpls., 952-288-9966, theblaisdell.com

63. Aria

105 N. 1st St., Mpls., 612-342-2742, ariampls.com. “The space is so raw and can look vastly different depending on décor for each wedding.” —Cadence & Eli Photography

(Nos. 64-73) 10 Sites You Can Make Your Own

The Loring Social

The raw and romantic architecture resembles that of a chic loft. With two unique spaces—the Waverly Room, which features a marble bar, and the Chelsea Room, which boasts urban accents like exposed brick and elegant chandeliers—your guests will feel transported to downtown NYC without all the hustle and bustle. 1629 Hennepin Ave., Mpls., 612-238-4444, damicocatering.com

Day Block Event Center

Located by picturesque landmarks such as the Gold Medal Park, Guthrie Theatre, and Stone Arch Bridge, this historical space is a visionary’s dream come true. With brick walls, rich wooden floors, and capacity to seat 250 of your closest friends, it’s a fantasy in the making. 1103 Washington Ave. S., Mpls., 612-333-2606, dayblock.com

A'BULAE

Built by wedding pros with events like your big day in mind, this loft-like St. Paul destination, with capacity for 465 guests, is fully equipped with lighting, sound, and digital capabilities. Additionally, the rooftop offers views of St. Paul, the bridal suite is a peaceful sanctuary for a minute alone, and the rest of the space is completely customizable to celebrate your story. 255 E. 6th St., St. Paul, 651-788-9818, abulae.com

FIVE Event Center

Romantic lighting makes this Lyn-Lake space a memorable site to see. An impressive stone staircase adds an urban vibe, while modern art on brick walls ups the hip factor. The space can accommodate up to 225 guests. 2917 Bryant Ave. S., Mpls., 612-827-5555, fiveeventcenter.com

The Holden Room

The warehouse vibe of this Minneapolis hot spot allows couples to transform the space into whatever their hearts desire. Flooded with natural light, the industrial-chic venue works for visionaries looking to host up to 250 of their closest friends. 145 N. Holden St., Mpls., parallelmn.com

Muse Event Center

There’s a reason couples have nothing but positive accolades for this downtown event center—the 9,500-square-foot space offers three separate floors to give couples the ability to cater the space to the size of their desired celebration. 107 3rd Ave. N., Mpls., 612-345-8344, musemn.com

Chowgirls at Solar Arts

The combination of hardwood floors, wooden beams, and exposed brick walls results in an intimate environment that is a favorite among local brides and grooms. Up to 350 seated guests can nosh on unforgettable cuisine by the award-winning Chowgirls Killer Catering before dancing the night away. 711 15th Ave. NE., Mpls., 612-203-0786, solararts.chowgirls.net

PAIKKA

Modern couples will adore the floor-to-ceiling support beams, glossed concrete floors, and window-paned garage-style doors. With room for 200 guests, the name PAIKKA, which is Finnish for “place,” embodies the cozy weddings this venue is known to host. 550 Vandalia St., Ste. 165, St. Paul, paikkamn.com

514 Event Studios

With day-of coordination by Maven Events included in the rental package, couples have the help of experienced pros to make this bright studio the venue of their dreams. Plus, the onsite bridal suite sets the scene for romantic getting-ready photographs. 514 N. 3rd St., Ste. 101, Mpls., 612-305-8665, 514studios.com

JX Event Venue

Few spots can blend historical with modern and industrial, but this Stillwater venue makes it look easy. Built in 1905 and renovated in 2016, the brick walls, hardwood floors, and steel accents come together to create a venue rich with character. 123 N. 2nd St., Stillwater, 651-342-0176, one23events.com

74. Camrose Hill Flower Farm

14587 N. 30th St., Stillwater, 651-351-9631, camrosehillflowers.com. “It’s all outdoors, which I love, and I appreciate how much work goes into the up-keep of this property. It is seriously a dream every time I work an event here!”—Rosetree Events

Art Aficionados

(Nos. 75–85) For the Art Aficionados

Orchestra Hall. This glamorously modern space combines an abundance of windows and natural light to create a chic venue that is the perfect backdrop for your big day. Plus, your guests will love the views of the Minneapolis skyline and its convenient downtown location. 1111 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., 612-371-5600, minnesotaorchestra.org

James J. Hill Center. Jaws will drop as you recite your vows in this book-lover’s gem, which can accommodate up to 300 guests. The expansive ceiling of this historic library and its rich sandstone columns set the scene for a wedding straight from your favorite love story. 80 W. 4th St., St. Paul, 651-265-5500, jjhill.org

American Swedish Institute. If your picture-perfect wedding includes a romantic castle-like environment, this historic locale is your dream come true. Mahogany wood carvings and stained-glass windows complete the etheral setting. 2600 Park Ave., Mpls., 612-871-4907, asimn.org

Weisman Art Museum. Show your guests a bolder side of you at this distinctive space that glimmers along the Mississippi River. Your guests will toast your creative individuality, though it will likely be with champagne—red wine is strictly prohibited. 333 East River Rd., Mpls., 612-625-9494, wam.umn.edu

International Market Square. Interior design lovers can relish the fact that rich tapestries and luxe home décor showrooms line the floors of this design center. The eight-story atrium can host events of up to 2,000 people, so there’s no need to trim the guest list. 275 Market St., Mpls., 612-338-6250, imsdesigncenter.com

Minneapolis Institute of Art. Look to the rotunda for a magnificent space that oozes architectural integrity. With the capacity to host 300 guests, this fine art museum will make for a more-than-fine reception. 2400 3rd Ave. S., Mpls., 888-642-2787, new.artsmia.org

Chanhassen Dinner Theatres. Take center stage for your big moment in the spotlight. The Club Theater room at the well-known dinner theater (Amy Adams got her start here) offers a stage and tiered seating for dinner. 501 W. 78th St., Chanhassen, 952-934-1525, chanhassendt.com

Science Museum of Minnesota. Steal a smooch with a triceratops looking on. The Science Museum offers two distinct spaces, both with access to outdoor river-view terraces and unbeatable views of the St. Paul skyline. 120 Kellogg Blvd. W., St. Paul, 651-221-9444, smm.org

The Bachelor Farmer. It’s not a museum, but it sure is an art-lover’s dream. The Afghan Room—known for its distinct walls covered with afghan blankets—creates a cozy yet brightly colored haven for the couple yearning to say “I do” in an unconventional environment that conveniently serves delicious cuisine as well. 50 2nd Ave. N., Mpls., 612-206-3920, thebachelorfarmer.com

Minnesota History Center. Allow the view of the State Capitol from the Great Hall to be the backdrop to your celebration for roughly 250 guests. With rich architectural accents and unique historical artifacts—such as a life-sized replica of a “Jenny” airplane from the 1920s—your day will be wholly original. 345 Kellogg Blvd. W., St. Paul, 651-259-3000, mnhs.org

Guthrie Theater. In addition to the out-of-this world architecture in and around the downtown venue, the Amber Box on level nine offers views of downtown Minneapolis, all while casting a golden glow on you and 180 of your guests. 818 S. 2nd St., Mpls., 612-225-6000, guthrietheater.org

86. 300 Clifton

300 Clifton Ave., Mpls., 612-281-1550, 300clifton.com. “It’s filled with great light, character, and a lovely courtyard.”—Rivets and Roses

× Expand Photo by Kristen Dyer Photography The Depot

(Nos. 87-99) 13 Hotels to Host Your Extravaganza

The Depot

Historic charm and modern luxuries combine at this iconic (and recently expanded) Minneapolis venue. Couples can now host their weddings in the Train Shed, featuring a new 600-person-capacity ballroom with 30-foot ceilings. 225 3rd Ave. S., Mpls., 612-758-7804, thedepotminneapolis.com

The Hotel Landing

After a morning of pampering with your besties at the hotel’s spa, gather your guests for a night of celebrating near the shores of Lake Minnetonka. 925 E. Lake St., Wayzata, 952-777-7900, thehotellanding.com

The Saint Paul Hotel

This historic hotel built in 1910 is the picture of class and elegance. Three distinctive reception spaces accommodate guest lists up to 320, and the all-white L’etoile bridal suite is a major perk. 350 Market St., St. Paul, 651-228-3860, saintpaulhotel.com

Graduate Minneapolis

Calling all Ski-U-Mah sweethearts: This hotel, located in the heart of the University of Minnesota campus, makes wedding planning a breeze with custom catering menus and multiple spaces to fit up to 600 guests. 615 Washington Ave. SE, Mpls., 612-379-8888, graduatehotels.com

Loews Minneapolis

Sophistication and glamour come to mind when walking through this downtown Minneapolis ballroom, which can seat up to 360. 601 1st Ave. N., Mpls., 612-677-1100, loewshotels.com

Hotel Ivy

From the guest suites to the event spaces, there are updates galore at this Minneapolis hotel. Get pampered at the new spa before exchanging “I dos” in the loft-style Grand Studio. 201 S. 11th St., Mpls., 612-746-4600, marriott.com

Mystic Lake Center

After the vows, cake, and dancing, you and up to 800 guests can hit the gaming floor for a night of fun that doesn’t stop until you say so. 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd., Prior Lake, 1-866-832-6402, mysticlakecenter.com

Water Street Inn

Stillwater’s only waterfront hotel offers an abundance of charm. If guests need a break from dancing in the 300-person-capacity ballroom, they can step onto the patio that boasts views of the St. Croix River. 101 S. Water St., Stillwater, 651-439-6000, waterstreetinn.us

Elliot Park Hotel

This boutique addition to downtown Minneapolis offers a plethora of options for couples looking to tie the knot near all the action. 823 5th Ave. S., Mpls., 612-389-2300, elliotparkhotel.com

Millennium Minneapolis

Kick off married life under the stars—literally!—in the top-floor Dome, a 1,764-square-foot space for up to 170 that provides unparalleled views of the city. 1313 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., 612-359-2227, millenniumhotels.com

Hewing Hotel

With exposed timber and brick, industrial touches, and high-end décor, this hotel offers a true Northwoods-meets-Minneapolis experience for weddings of up to 176 people. 300 Washington Ave. N., Mpls., 651-468-0400, hewinghotel.com

Hotel Alma

Foodie couples, listen up! A full building buyout of Alma includes the bar, café, and dining area that can seat up to 100 guests, plus all seven hotel rooms. 528 University Ave. SE, Mpls., 612-379-4909, almampls.com

W Minneapolis—The Foshay

This Minneapolis skyline staple brings swagger to any reception. Party the night away with up to 200 guests before slipping out to the 27th-floor Prohibition Bar. 821 Marquette Ave., Mpls., 612-215-3700, marriott.com

100. Nicollet Island Pavilion

40 Power St., Mpls., 612-253-0255, mintahoe.com “They’re such a great team to work with—we really connect with them. We make them look good and they make us look good.”—Haute House Studio

Driving

Plus! 10 Venues That Are Worth the Drive

Summit Chalet. This North Shore wedding destination wows your guests with a gondola ride to the chalet, which can accommodate up to 175 guests and overlooks Lake Superior. 455 Ski Hill Rd., Lutsen, 218-663-7281, lutsen.com

St. James Hotel. A distinctly vintage yet elegant venue, this Red Wing hotel offers five reception options, complete with a charming Victorian dining room. 406 Main St., Red Wing, 651-388-2846, st-james-hotel.com

Grand Casino. Run the fun all weekend at these sister casino hotels, which feature cozy accommodations and lively entertainment like bingo, slots, and pull-tabs—natch. 777 Grand Ave., Onamia, 800-626-5825; 777 Lady Luck Dr., Hinckley, 800-472-6321, grandcasinomn.com

Villa Bellezza. Say “I do” with vines as your backdrop, then head to the Great Hall, where exposed wooden beams and high ceilings create a European dreamland. 1420 3rd St., Pepin, Wisconsin, 715-442-2424, villabellezza.com

Enchanted Barn. The all-inclusive package nets you an 1800s-era barn, bride and groom suites, a dinner buffet, and dessert for up to 220 guests. 1543 6 ½ Ave., Hillsdale, Wisconsin, 715-254-1557, theenchantedbarn.com

Bluefin Bay. This family of resorts offers a destination-wedding feel without straying outside the great state of Minnesota. 7192 Hwy. 61, Tofte, 218-663-7296, bluefinbay.com

Chankaska Winery. Bring the feel of Napa to your Minnesotan friends and family. With two unique reception areas and three ceremony spaces, it’s easy to make your wine-country wedding a local reality. 1179 E. Pearl St., Kasota, 507-931-0089, chankaskawines.com

Grand View Lodge. The well-known resort is in the midst of a $30 million expansion that increases its already-impressive wedding potential. 23521 Nokomis Ave., Nisswa, 866-801-2951, grandviewlodge.com

Lake Elmo Inn Event Center. Service is paramount at this adored venue. Enjoy your perfect day while the pros take charge. 3712 Layton Ave. N., Lake Elmo, 651-779-5994, lakeelmoinn.com

Sovereign Estate Winery. The venue’s new Marquette Pavilion boasts panoramic views of the vineyards and can seat an impressive 400 guests. 9950 North Shore Rd., Waconia, 952-446-9957, sovereignestatewine.com