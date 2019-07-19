Virginia Piper Cancer Institute

× Created by Mpls.St.Paul Magazine for



× Expand Photo by Hanna Lynch Dr. Ashwin Kamath and Steve Lindberg Dr. Ashwin Kamath and Steve Lindberg

It was October 2017 when Steve Lindberg was vacationing in Albuquerque with his wife, watching hot air balloons light up the sky. Meanwhile, inside him a spectacle of its own was taking place in the form of undiagnosed stage III pancreatic cancer.

A thousand miles away, Jill May, BSN, OCN, was providing resources and scheduling procedures for patients with liver, pancreas, and bile duct cancer. In the week that Lindberg would return home and have his worst fears confirmed, their paths would cross at her workplace, the Virginia Piper Cancer InstituteTM at Abbott Northwestern Hospital.

“I’m a cancer care coordinator, better known nationally as a ‘nurse navigator,’” says May, nurse coordinator for the Liver Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer, and Radioembolization Programs. “My first contact with patients on their cancer journey sometimes starts with a phone call, as it did for Steve, once the patient has been notified of their diagnosis.”

From there, Lindberg was prescribed chemotherapy and radiation therapy. But that played just one part in his overall protocol; over the next 12 months, he was offered a host of services that would help him maintain a daily quality of life––nutrition advice, mental health support, physical therapy, acupuncture for the effects of radiation, and “prehab,” an exercise regimen that helps prepare the body for treatments.

“During that whole time, I walked on the treadmill [or outside] for as long as I could tolerate so I could be physically healthy enough for the surgery,” says Lindberg. The goal was to keep his cancer contained––and strength intact––until his hepatobiliary and pancreatic surgeon, Ashwin Kamath, MD, felt he was in an operable state. “A diagnosis can be debilitating, as can the treatments, so the big picture for him was to continue doing the things he wanted to do,” says May.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Allina Health Dr. Casandra Anderson Dr. Casandra Anderson

Casandra Anderson, MD, a surgical oncologist says that having that kind of attention to patients’ quality of life is owed in part to the Institute’s band of dedicated cancer rehabilitation doctors.

“They take what we do to these patients and try to make them better so they can get back to their normal lives––or proceed for more treatment,” she says. “It’s a specialty that doesn’t get enough attention.” These specialists and therapists make up a very integrated medical team among the Institute and Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute’s pool of doctors, nurses, experts, staff––and even social workers.

“Cancer is no longer just treated by the person who delivers chemo anymore, which is technically the medical oncologist,” says Anderson. “There’s a need for all of us to be participating in cancer care, from the initial screening to palliative counsel.”

Because cancer care specialists at the Institute work side by side, they’ve been able to individualize therapies to meet the needs of patients.

“We have a trial going on from a surgical standpoint where we take patients with locally advanced breast disease, and give them chemotherapy first,” she says. “About 50 to 60 percent of our patients will have that tumor completely melted away, which allows for minimal surgery with fewer side effects.”

The Institute is actively involved in clinical trials, as well as a partnership, with Minnesota Oncology, where Lindberg received his chemotherapy. Doctors and research staff work with the entire cancer team to ensure research efforts are supported in all areas.

“Instead of working in silos, we are very multidisciplinary and play off of each other,” Anderson says. She adds that she continuously felt impressed and inspired by the culture of innovation and commitment of the team during her training days at the Institute.

“Every day, we have multidisciplinary tumor boards where we put a halt to everything we’re doing and talk about our patients,” she says. “We text, we call, we check in on almost every patient we’ve referred to one another.” It’s how staff like May can provide the integral communication lines among interdisciplinary team members as she advocates for patients like Lindberg to keep their care moving forward.

“Having this village/team approach allows us to provide the best possible outcomes for our patients.” —Jill May, BSN, OCN

“Having this village/team approach allows us to provide the best possible outcomes for our patients,” she says. “I’ve worked in oncology for 35 years, and I don’t think anyone offers the kind of complex multidisciplinary care that we do.”

Lindberg says that every question he had––over the phone or via email––was fielded to the appropriate person and addressed immediately.

“I never felt alone or that we didn’t know where to turn to next. Every night, we could come home to our own bed, our own home, our own family and friends,” says Lindberg. “We didn’t have to stay in hotels in another city.

“Being able to have that kind of access when your normalcy is taken away was everything.”

