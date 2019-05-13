× Expand Illustration by Drue Wagner Afton State Park Yurt

It was Tuesday afternoon, and with rush-hour traffic looming, a long week was about to feel much longer for everybody trapped downtown. But the night before, I’d checked the DNR’s website and reserved one of Afton State Park’s seven-person yurts for $55. So I slipped out early from the magazine’s offices, and met my wife, Maggie, and my poodle, Blair, in the parking lot next to my liquor store, Haskell’s. At the new café on Nicollet, I picked up a crate full of wine, cheese, and sandwiches. It looked like plenty; then I threw in a can of Virginia salt-and-pepper peanuts and a bottle of bourbon, and it looked perfect. “Punch it, Maggie!”

At 3 p.m., Afton State Park—and its 1,600 acres of woodlands, prairie, bluffs, and St. Croix riverfront—lay just a 45-minute drive from the city. We stopped by the ranger’s cabin and they must’ve left early, too. But a note on the window instructed us to find the keys in the yurt’s door. Now technically, if you read the fine print, you’re not supposed to bring dogs or booze to any of our state parks’ public lodgings. But I’m pretty sure the DNR would need a warrant to make sure we weren’t drinking wine in our yurt, and Blair is not really a dog—he’s a poodle.

The yurt was cold when we wheeled in our stuff, but a store of firewood comes with the fee. And Maggie had the yurt’s wood-burning stove roaring by the time our friends arrived just after sunset. Sean (better known as Har Mar Superstar) brought his Yahtzee set, and we all started calling it “Yurtzee” after a few snorts of bourbon. From there the yurt puns were flowing: “yurt so vain,” “yurty gurty man,” “love yurts.”

I loved the sturdy park furniture in our yurt. There’s something cozy about shacking up on a couple of institutional bunkbeds with your poodle and your wife and your closest friends, the glow from a crackling fire flickering against the yurt’s canvas walls. It reminded me of that old song by John Cougar, you know the one: “Yurt’s So Good.”

Afton State Park offers two yurts for $55–$65 per night. Though they’re available year-round, weekends fill up well in advance. (Both yurts sleep seven.) There’s a sturdy table and chairs for “Yurtzee” or whatever games you choose to bring. The fee includes enough firewood to keep you toasty all night long. Hastings; DNR reservation call center: 866-857-2757. Or book online: reservemn.usedirect.com

If You’re Going...

Ze’s Diner

After a long night of pounding bourbon and playing board games, we were . . . famished. (You may work up your appetite hiking or kayaking.) The omelets, milkshakes, and waffles at this throwback eatery felt extremely necessary. 2190 Eagle Creek Ln., Woodbury

Afton Historical Museum

The St. Croix has been drawing day-trippers for more than 150 years. Some of them even stuck around. The village of Afton was platted by New Englanders in 1855, and the museum occupies an old Congregational church, erected in 1868. 3165 St. Croix Tr. S.

Afton Leather

Nowadays, the St. Croix Valley attracts the loudest tourists known to man: motorcycle enthusiasts. If you’re looking to trade in your REI vibe, make a pit stop and invest in some fresh leather. (Your yurt will smell all the better for it.) 3411 St. Croix Tr. S.

Selma’s Ice Cream Parlour

If it’s warm enough—or you’re encased in enough leather—you’re going to want to stop in historic downtown Afton and visit what might be Minnesota’s oldest ice cream shop. 3419 St. Croix Tr. S.