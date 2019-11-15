Everything You Need to Know for Holiday Travel

× Expand Photograph by Kate Scott/Shutterstock MSP Airport

The holidays are upon us–we can’t believe it either–and that means traveling. MSP has claimed best airport in North America for three years running, but that doesn’t make it any less stressful to tote all your belongings in a wheelie bag across the country. You don’t have to reenact Planes, Trains, and Automobiles for your holiday–just read this before takeoff.

Do I Need REAL ID?

Short answer: not yet.

Long answer? By October 1, 2020, everyone 18 and up will need a REAL ID for domestic flights. If you don’t have one by then, you can still get airborne, you’ll just need your passport or another acceptable form of identification.

Minnesota ratified the REAL ID Act in 2017 and started issuing REAL IDs in October 2018. While you are not required to get a REAL ID with your next driver’s license renewal, if you often fly within the country it’s probably a good idea to get one. Plus, with a REAL ID you can fly to Canada, Mexico, Bermuda, and the Caribbean without a passport.

How Big Is Too Big? (Ahem, for My Bag.)

What's your baggage? The standard is 45 inches total, but check with your airline, as they may have specific or stricter rules about carryon dimensions, items, and checked bag policies. The weight limit for checking a bag on most airlines is 50 pounds, but double check your airlines checked bag weight limit, so you're not the person unpacking in the MSP lobby. Also, don’t forget to check which MSP terminal your flight departs from.

What About My Pet?

Don’t fret about your furry friend’s flight. (Say that five times fast.)

There are five pet relief areas throughout MSP. Each terminal has one pre-security outdoor relief area; Terminal 1 has two indoor relief areas past security, while Terminal 2 only has one indoor area after security.

Non-service animals have to be in a carrier or kennel throughout the airport, and all animals should be on a leash in the relief areas.

If your four-legged friend is not accompanying you on your vacation, you can give them a vacation of their own. MSP partners with Now Boarding, which is on airport property and provides boarding for pets, with a shuttle to and from the airport. They also have spa treatments like grooming and massages–and you don’t have to be vacation-bound to board your pet here.

If you’re not bringing your pet but need an animal fix before your flight, MSP has almost 100 therapy dogs, and recently added an 11-year-old therapy cat named Stitches to the mix.

There’s Construction at the Airport. What Do?

You know there is always construction in Minnesota. The space-time continuum would break down if there wasn’t. Over the last five years, MSP has been updating everything from restrooms to restaurants. Mosaic tile art on the bathroom walls? Yes please. Plus, we're getting thirty new shops and eateries as part of the redo.

Through 2022, the ticketing and baggage claim areas are getting a facelift. This means some rejigging of the layout and possibly some longer lines during construction, but ultimately, we’re looking at new amenities, expanded capacity to deal with increasing crowds, and some new artwork. Be sure to check construction updates before your flight to plan enough time to enjoy the new digs before you fly.

Despite construction, MSP says to plan on arriving two hours before your flight–three hours if it's international.

I’m Early. Entertain Me.

For early birders catching that sunrise flight, you have six coffee shop options in Terminal 1. If you’re flying out of the smaller Terminal 2, grab your java at one of the three coffee shops. If you need a local fix there are four Caribou Coffee stands throughout MSP Airport.

If you’re more of an afternoon or night owl, there are many flavors of local restaurants to prevent in-flight munchies. Twin Cities staples that now have airport locations thanks to the remodel include, in Terminal 1: Black Sheep Coal Fired Pizza, SmackShack, Blue Door Pub, LoLo American Kitchen, Hi-Lo Diner, Red Cow, Holy Land Deli, People’s Organic, and Vero, by chef Ann Kim behind Pizzeria Lola, Young Joni and the coming Sooki & Mimi. In Terminal 2, local legend Barrio has opened their own airport joint.

Finish with dessert at Angel Food Bakery or Salty Tart Bakery, both in Terminal 1.

Plus, watch for a Tattersall Distilling location coming in December and a location of Bottle Rocket (formerly residing in St. Paul’s Mac-Groveland neighborhood) opening yet this month, both in Terminal 1.

Treat yo’self to a neck and shoulders massage, facial, or hairstyle–no appointment required. Freshen up before your flight with Minneapolis-based Aveda, a natural salon in Terminal 1.

Your last resort to prevent airport boredom–save watching two hours of cat videos–is shopping. Pay your respects at the Prince store and shop other local brands like Johnston + Murphy–both in Terminal 1.

I Hate Packing–Help!

No matter how long the flight, stock your bag with in-flight essentials. We asked around and these are go-tos for a stress-free time in the air.

Big scarf: A blanket-style scarf can serve as adorable fashion accessory in the airport and at your destination, and doubles as a mini blanket and can fold up as a small pillow for in-flight snoozing.

Carry-all bag: Spacious and durable. Longchamp makes a workhorse bag. It folds up for easy storage and holds an unbelievable amount of stuff. I think Mary Poppins had a Longchamp. Seriously, bring your floor lamp and umbrella in this bad boy. Bonus: It comes in a myriad of colors to match your aesthetic. On a local level, J.W. Hulme makes buttery leather totes that can store tons and look fab, plus you can add a monogram. Grab an up-cycled, cleanable tote from Show & Tell Mpls and Upstate MN–made with materials from Super Bowl XLVI.

Backpack or belt bag: Hands-free flying! Mini backpacks and belt bags are on trend this year, pick one up and have more shoulder and hand space for coffee and all that shopping. Try this striped backpack from Magnolia at Target, or a Clare V. belt bag from Grethen House–black for versatility or leopard for a statement.

Footwear: Easy on-and-off shoes are essential to prevent holding up the security line. Let's be real, for Minnesota winter everything must be fur-lined. We're here for traditional moccasins, booties, and slides from Minnetonka Moccasin, for men and women. Airport shoe removal isn't quite as sickening with socks, especially fuzzy socks to keep your little piggies warm on the flight.

Chapstick: We love Smith's Rosebud Salve, which has been around since 1892 and is archived in the Smithsonian–yes, the museum. This historical gem is under $10 and available from Urban Outfitters and Anthropologie. Use it for your lips, cracked knuckles, cuticles, and soothing skin irritation. It keeps your lips soft and gives them a subtle rosy glow so you get off the flight looking stunning–A Year in the Life Rory Gilmore-style, anyone? Local skincare company Worker B also has a beeswax, honey, and avocado oil lip balm for rockin' honey lips post-plane.

Non-liquid lotion: Trust us, this is worth it. Worker B's lotion bar is made in Minneapolis from local beeswax. It's not a liquid, so you don't have to follow the 3-1-1 rule (no math on vacation!), and it's ultra hydrating and comes in an adorable tin.

Face mist: Hydrate and freshen your face after a long flight with refresh mist spray by Essence One. Your skin will thank you for this little boost of lime. Target's new skincare line, Versed, carries a great moisturizing cream for a bad case of travel face.

Hand sanitizer or cleansing wipes: Always a must, unless you enjoy catching a cold. Hand sanitizer is tiny, but cleansing wipes are not a liquid and don't have to go in a ziplock bag. If you're crammed for space, just make sure to wash your hands before you board, once on the plane, and when you land. Have you seen how Naomi Campbell deep cleans her seat on a flight?

Water bottle: Bring a reusable water bottle empty through security, or they'll make you dump it. But, you can fill it after the TSA checkpoint at a drinking fountain, or ask most food spots and they'll fill it for you, too.

Headphones: Lots of people recommend noise-canceling headphones to drown out engine noise and that guy snoring three rows back. They won't get you there faster, but they'll make it a lot more enjoyable. Crank up your fave tunes and actually enjoy your flight. And don't forget a portable charger to power your devices.

Snacks: Who doesn't get a little hungry on their flight? But you don't want to be that guy in Row 12 with the pungent food and crinkly wrappers. Bring low mess snacks like Wiley Wallaby licorice, Thumbs Cookies, Isadore nuts, Dot's Pretzels, and RXBARs–bonus, they're peanut-free. Pack small bags to prevent over-snacking.

As you settle in, don't forget about some print reading material (shameless plug) to save on exorbitant Wi-Fi fees. Whether you're just visiting or a die-hard native, Mpls.St.Paul Magazine has enough for everyone. New restaurants? Gift guide? A lengthy list of local bars? Everything you need to know about Janet Jackson or Lizzo? We've got your back.