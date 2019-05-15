Get Outside: 4 City Escapes Worth the Drive

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Red Wing Vasque Boots

Slip into some spikes

If your team likes to hit the links, grab your irons and head to Giants Ridge, one of the best golfing destinations in the nation. Located just north of Duluth in Biwabik, it has what you need to make it a mini-getaway: two onsite courses (and a climbing wall, hiking and bike trails, scenic chairlift rides, and, hello, a spa). Arrive midweek and take advantage of women’s golf clinics on summer Wednesdays. Pack your suit if you want to take a dip (or kayak) in the lakes, rivers, or streams on the property.

Lace ’em up

Who says Wisconsin is all prairie and farm fields? Head to La Crosse for a bluff-walking weekend—pack the hiking boots and be prepared to head uphill. At Grandad Bluff Park, the popular Hixon Forest trails end in scenic overlooks of downtown La Crosse and the Mississippi River valley. And may we suggest rooms at the swank Charmant Hotel, a former candy factory constructed in 1889 and renovated by the folks behind the North Loop’s chic Hewing Hotel. Consider this your sporty-meets-posh getaway (other Spice Girls not included).

Throw on the waders

Whether you are new to fishing or a seasoned angler, just know the water awaits. Join the Fly Fishing Women of Minnesota on their annual Girls Fish weekend (May 3–5 in Preston), or head up to northern Wisconsin where Hayward Fly Fishing hosts small-group fly-fishing classes twice a month. Book a night or two at nearby Spider Lake Lodge, and after a good day of casting, celebrate your catch with burgers and beer at Hayward’s Angry Minnow Restaurant and Brewery.

Pack the bike shoes

Ready to ride? Northeast of Brainerd, the Cuyuna Bike Trails offer some 30 miles of scenic paths for all abilities. Extend your day—or weekend—and make Ruttger’s Bay Lake Lodge your base camp for some post-ride lakeside (and poolside) lodging and spa treatments. For a more rugged getaway, pitch a tent in the Cuyuna Mountain Bike Campground or True North Base Camp, which offers campsites and a few lakeside bunkhouses. (Psst: The antiquing in the nearby town of Crosby isn’t bad, either.)