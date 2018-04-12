The Perfect Itinerary for a Weekend in the Twin Cities

Looking for the perfect weekend getaway? Look no further than the Twin Cities! Gather your friends or family, hop in the car, and get ready for an unforgettable weekend. We’ve compiled the perfect itinerary for your weekend getaway in the Twin Cities.

Best places to play

If you're looking for things to do, you've got to check out The Escape Game Minneapolis. Located in Bloomington's famed Mall of America, The Escape Game has the best escape rooms out there. Here’s how it works: after you select a mission, you and your team will have one hour to complete your challenge. Your mission could be finding hidden gold, or escaping prison, or even repairing a spaceship! The realistic set design will instantly transport you into a different world, and the wide variety of puzzles make this an unforgettable experience for a 10-year-old or MIT student and everyone in between. Trust us, everyone will love you for suggesting this activity.

Not too far from The Escape Game Minneapolis--in fact, in the same building!--is the Lego Imagination Center at The Lego Store. This attraction is absolutely magical. With larger-than-life sculptures made entirely out of Lego figurines, kids (and the kid in all of us) will absolutely go bonkers over all the possible things they can build. There are plenty of tables set up for free-play--even if you’re not a fan of Legos, you’ll still be we guaranteed you’ll still be dazzled by the fantastical displays here.

Best places to stay

Of course, you can never go wrong with the Radisson and the Radisson Blu Minneapolis Downtown is no exception. Conveniently located in downtown Minneapolis, this hotel is walking distance from many of the city’s top attractions including the U.S. Bank Stadium. PS: Radisson Blu also offers pet-friendly accomodations, so everyone in your family can join in on the weekend festivities!

If you’re looking for something a little bit more adventurous than your tried-and-true chain hotel, look no further than the Covington Inn B&B which floats on the Mississippi River. You read that right, floats. As a refurbished towboat, this floating bed and breakfast is permanently moored right off of downtown St. Paul. With four different rooms to choose from, you’ll never be bored when you choose to stay the night here.

Best places to eat

Bring your own lederhosen, because such attire is suggested at Minneapolis' The Black Forest Inn. This place serves traditional German fare along with your classic American eats, so you’ll be able to satisfy everyone in the group. Enjoy some bratwurst (and some beer, for the adults) on the lovely outdoor patio. Our favorite part? Black Forest Inn is open late every night, so you’ll never go hungry.

After dinner, be sure to leave some room for dessert! Your best bet for craving that PM sweet tooth is Milkjam Creamery. This Minneapolis ice cream parlor has wacky, inventive flavors you’ll want to try served in beautiful sundaes you’ll want to Instagram. With a rotating list of flavors, there will always be something new on the menu! (The current menu has flavors named Martha Stewart, Oprah, Zendaya, and Reese Witherspoon. This place knows how to stick to a good theme.)

Best places to relax

Looking for things to do in nature? If you’re looking for peace and serenity, take a hike at Coldwater Spring. As a historical site of past Native American settlements, this national park in Minneapolis is now preserved and open to the public. With bountiful walking and biking paths, Coldwater Spring is the perfect location for the entire family to reconnect with nature. Be also on the look-out for multiple species of birds--and even coyotes!

One of Bloomington’s lesser-known attractions is the Normandale Japanese Garden. Located and run by Normandale Community College, this unique oasis is open year-round and is open for free to the public. Filled to the brim with bridges, lanterns, waterfalls, streams, and an assortment of flowers and foliage, this garden will induce some much-needed zen into your life.